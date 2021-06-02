HUNTINGTON — May 17, 2021.
It will forever be a day that is etched in Marshall history.
Not just Marshall men’s soccer history, but Marshall sports history.
At 11:32 p.m., when Jamil Roberts struck a rebound into the net following a Vitor Dias shot that caromed off not one, but two posts, Marshall notched its first-ever major championship at the highest level of collegiate sports.
Before Roberts could even make his run from the goal line to the flag on the near side of the field — and heck, before Roberts’ teammates could even get to him, there were dozens of fans on the pitch waiting to celebrate with Roberts, who gave his trademark slide after a goal, then curled up waiting for the mass of Kelly green humanity to pile on him.
The scene was incredible as photographer Sholten Singer captured the lasting images — many of which will be seen in this commemorative edition.
Hundreds of fans made their way onto the field while a cast of others stayed in the stands and took their own videos, cheering and dancing and hugging.
Many weren’t necessarily considered “soccer people” and that was okay.
Marshall was the best in the nation within the highest division of competition at the NCAA level — something no one could take away from them.
The fans embraced every moment they could.
“As soon as that ball went in, I knew the fans were going to be a part of it,” said Brian Shields, a youth coach with West Virginia’s Olympic Development Program who traveled down for the match. “In the previous games, we waited. We knew there was going to be another game. This one, we didn’t have to wait any more.”
Marshall head coach Chris Grassie tried to get his team together, but was side-tracked as fans rushed him to take selfies and shake his hand, thanking him for bringing a title to Huntington.
Players, whom just two years prior weren’t well-known within the Marshall ranks were now immortals in Thundering Herd athletics history.
This run — more than any other in Marshall history — was the most improbable, considering the on-field opposition the Herd had to face.
After an OT battle with Fordham, Marshall goalkeeper Oliver Semmle scratched his name into Herd lore with a pair of saves in penalty kicks to give the Herd a win over No. 1 Clemson.
In the next round, Marshall had to withstand Georgetown — the defending national champion — and did so with a 1-0 win in which they used the genius of Dias to find Roberts for a goal that sent them through to the NCAA College Cup.
In the College Cup semifinal, it was Dias again with a flick to Roberts for a goal against North Carolina that produced a 1-0 victory.
Roberts’ goal was Marshall’s lone shot in the match, which maybe symbolized the title run more than any other moment.
As Grassie prophetically said on many occasions during the season, all the Herd needed was a shot against the big boys of soccer. It made good on its opportunity, overcoming every barrier along the way, whether tactical on the field or financial off the field.
That brings us back to the national championship match against Indiana, which seemed like a David vs. Goliath paper on matchup with the Hoosiers’ eight national titles and $127 million athletics budget comparing to Marshall’s first-ever College Cup appearance and $32.9 million budget.
Marshall’s victories started before the championship match because of the resounding impact that the team’s run had on a fan base looking for something to grab hold of.
At 4 p.m. on May 17, the pre-match scene was wild with Marshall fans exponentially out-numbering the fans in attendance for the Santa Clara-Florida State women’s championship match, which took place at 5:30 p.m. — three hours prior to their own match’s start.
In the grassy — or Grassie, as the case may be — fields at WakeMed Soccer Park, Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert led cheers among Herd fans young and old while former Marshall soccer players had reunions in the lot reminiscing on their playing times while relishing in the new memories.
As Santa Clara upset Florida State in penalty kicks in the women’s match, Marshall’s throng of fans were seen going crazy in the background, cheering on the upset win with hopes that they, too, would celebrate a win at night’s end.
Roberts’ goal brought that celebration to fruition — one that started in a dogpile at Sahlen’s Stadium, made its way back to the team hotel where fans met up with the team to continue well into the night and then on back to Huntington where there was a Hero’s welcome arranged to bring them into Hoops Family Field.
As they arrived in town, a full police compliment of escorts brought them down Third and Fifth Avenues in Huntington with the players hanging out the windows to get photos and videos of the fans lining the streets and cheering them on.
Once they entered their home complex, fans yelled and cheered at every turn, setting off a day which Huntington mayor Steve Williams declared it “Marshall Men’s Soccer Day” in the city of Huntington.
This town is not one steeped in soccer tradition, but Marshall’s run in the 2020 NCAA College Cup (yes, 2020 ... it was the 2020-21 season and the 2021-22 season comes in August) built a foundation for what could turn into the best soccer following in the NCAA.
Momentum from the NCAA College Cup title has continued with area businesses taking part.
This weekend, Huntington area businesses took part in a promotion in which restaurants, bars and pubs helped raise money for the Big Green Scholarship Foundation by donating a percentage of all sales from food/drink items that are green in color to the Big Green’s Corner Kick Club.
The national championship win took place nearly two weeks ago, but the buzz remains around one of the biggest wins in Marshall athletics history.
This commemorative section is geared toward making sure those memories don’t fade any time soon.
Enjoy.
