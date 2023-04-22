Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — A pair of sisters announced they have transferred from Mississippi State to Marshall to play college basketball.

Aislynn Hayes, a 5-foot-6 graduate guard, and Alasia Hayes, a 5-foot-8 redshirt junior guard, posted on Twitter they will join the Thundering Herd. They’re the first newcomers recruited by recently hired coach Kim Stephens.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

