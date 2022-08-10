HUNTINGTON — The easy solution would be to throw the player who has the most experience into the starting quarterback role for Marshall University football, but easy isn’t the answer for Thundering Herd coach Charles Huff.
The talk of spring practice was the quarterback development, as six players made their best impression on the Marshall coaching staff, the oldest being redshirt sophomore quarterback Cam Fancher.
Chase Harrison, Peter Zamora, Cade Cunningham, Ty Tarpley and Seth Smith were each in the mix during spring ball, which filled the quarterback room with a half-dozen bodies.
Smith announced his decision to transfer soon after spring practice ended. Tarpley is not listed on Marshall’s fall roster but the Herd added two new names to fill those spots: freshman Cole Pennington and sixth-year senior Henry Colombi, a transfer from Texas Tech.
On paper, it’s clear Colombi has the experience needed to be an FBS quarterback after two years with the Red Raiders, when he showed flashes of his full potential after spending his first three collegiate seasons at Utah State.
But what he’s done in the past means little to Huff, who said there will be an open quarterback competition during preseason camp.
“I’ve never seen Henry do anything with a (Marshall) helmet on, so I don’t know if he’s going to be a great quarterback or not,” Huff said with a laugh while meeting with media ahead of the start of camp. “We’re going to learn together and we’ve got 30 days.”
Huff did not discredit what Colombi has accomplished when given the chance at his previous schools, but also said he was optimistic about one particular quarterback already in the room.
“We have not named a starting quarterback. Am I naïve enough to think that (Colombi’s) experience is not going to give him a little bit of a leg up? No,” Huff stated, “but I was ultra impressed with Cam Fancher this spring.”
It’ll take more than a little competition to scare off Colombi, who spent his first year at Utah State as a backup to now-Green Bay Packer Jordan Love. He was one of three talented quarterbacks during his time at Texas Tech and said those experiences have prepared him well for whatever competition lies ahead.
“Competition makes every quarterback,” Colombi said. “Each quarterback in this room has something different they bring to the table and just being able to learn from each other, bounce ideas off each other in film and out there in practice, it’s going to be important.”
The next couple weeks of practice will go a long way in determining the eventual starter. Whoever does come out on top will be the leader of the offense for Clint Trickett’s first season as Marshall’s offensive coordinator.
As a former collegiate quarterback and having worked with Marshall’s quarterback room directly last fall and through the spring practice period, Trickett knows it’s important to move efficiently toward making a decision.
“There is definitely a sense of urgency. That’s the biggest thing,” he said. “I think we kind of got that (idea) across to the young guys in the spring so now they know that. Henry needs to know that and I think he does.”
For Huff, being the starter means more than just showing the ability to throw or run with the football. It means emerging as a leader both on the field and in the locker room.
“You guys have heard me talk about how there’s two different deals. You can be ‘the quarterback’ of the team or you can be ‘a quarterback’ on the team,” Huff explained. “‘A quarterback’ might be able to throw, might know the system, might be able to go out there and run the plays, but the ownership of the team, that is ‘the quarterback’ on the team, and that’s what we’re looking for.”
