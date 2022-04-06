HUNTINGTON — There was a different feel in the air for Marshall’s series opener against Charlotte, and it wasn’t just the wind blowing out of Dot Hicks Field on Friday.
In an intense atmosphere, Marshall’s Saige Pye hit a pair of home runs and finished with six RBIs while Autumn Owen had a big two-run single that got the Herd over the hump in an 11-4 win over the 49ers.
“There’s a different type of fight when we play Charlotte,” Pye said following the game. “I don’t know if it’s just from what happened last year or whatever it is, but there’s just something different that we turn on when we play Charlotte.”
Marshall head coach Megan Smith Lyon collected her 100th victory leading the Thundering Herd. For Lyon, however, the biggest accomplishment was finding a way to break out against a team that had Marshall’s number last season.
“Charlotte is a great team. Not a good team, a great team,” Lyon said. “They were picked to win our conference and they beat us four of five last year. That’s a lot of games that we lost to them last year, so maybe we had a little bit of a chip on our shoulder.”
Pye reaffirmed her coach’s statements.
“It burned last year, losing to a team that we knew we could play with and beat,” Pye said. “We knew as a team that we had to come together.”
It appeared the trend would continue as Charlotte jumped out to a 3-0 lead, but Pye changed all that with one swing in the bottom of the third inning when her first of two three-run homers left the yard to tie the game.
“The three runs we gave up were scattered over three innings, but in one swing of the bat, she made a ton of noise for our team,” Lyon said. “It breathed life into everybody.”
While that at-bat got Marshall’s confidence going, it was a fifth inning at-bat from Owen that swung the game’s momentum for good.
Charlotte regained a 4-3 lead on Bailey Vannoy’s solo shot in the fifth, but the Herd threatened in the bottom half of the frame.
The 49ers elected to walk slugger Mya Stevenson to get to Autumn Owen, and Owen made Charlotte pay with a two-run single to right field that gave the Herd the lead for good.
It was an attitude at-bat for Owen, who also produced several big plays in the field at third base.
“Here’s the thing about Autumn: you don’t want to (tick) her off,” Lyon said. “You don’t. She wants to fight for her team and she will fight for herself. We knew when they intentionally walked (Stevenson), it was going to be a good at-bat. We didn’t know the outcome, but we knew she’d fight in that at-bat.”
Following the at-bat, Katie Adams battled for another walk that again loaded the bases before Madison Whitaker cleared them with a double to the wall that broke things open.
For good measure, Pye added another three-run blast in the sixth — her 10th home run of the season — which was more than enough cushion for Marshall starter Sydney Nester to finish out the win.
Pye finished 3 for 4 for the Herd, which also got two hits each from Whitaker, Owen and Aly Harrell.
The two teams return to action at 1 p.m. Saturday at Dot Hicks Field in the second game of their three-game series.