HUNTINGTON — Throughout his team’s 10-game losing streak, Marshall men’s basketball coach Dan D’Antoni has stayed steadfast in his belief that his team could play with any team in Conference USA.
On Saturday night, the Thundering Herd proved the veteran coach right.
Marshall dominated UAB — Conference USA’s top team coming in — throughout the game, leading for nearly 33 minutes in an 84-81 win over the Blazers at Cam Henderson Center.
“I don’t think they ever thought they couldn’t [play with the league’s best],” D’Antoni said. “I always think they thought they could.”
Things looked bleak for Marshall’s men’s basketball team prior to Saturday night’s contest.
Marshall was coming into the game off its 10th straight loss, which came after the team blew a late lead against Middle Tennessee on Thursday.
To make matters worse, the team found out prior to tipoff that it would be without Taevion Kinsey, Conference USA’s leading scorer, against the Blazers due to injury.
It wasn’t exactly a recipe for success against Conference USA’s top team, which was first in scoring offense and second in scoring defense coming in.
Undaunted by the challenge, Marshall (8-13, 1-7 C-USA) fought off its own late game demons and a late surge from UAB to earn its first win since an 80-69 win over Eastern Kentucky on Dec. 11.
Mikel Beyers’ dunk with 2:18 left put Marshall up 81-70, but the Blazers got five straight points from Jordan Walker and four straight free throws to cut it to a two-point game with 31 seconds left.
However, Beyers sent a cross-court pass to Obinna Anochili-Killen for a dunk with 20 seconds left that helped steady the ship for the Herd.
A missed free throw from Mikel Beyers gave UAB (17-5, 7-2 C-USA) an opportunity to tie and the Blazers had a pair of chances from 3-point range, but both rimmed out to set off a celebration at mid-court from the players.
“I was sweating,” D’Antoni said with a laugh. “I’m going to have to change underwear when I get home.”
Killen finished with a game-high 23 points and added 11 rebounds while Beyers had 16 of his 19 points in the second half. Andrew Taylor added 15 points, seven assists and six rebounds for the Herd.
Despite playing without its leading scorer, Marshall took a 41-30 lead into the halftime locker room, based on hustle and ball movement, which led to the Herd shooting over 50% in each half.
Out of nine players to play in the first half, eight had field goals as Marshall spread the wealth and outworked UAB to a 26-13 rebounding advantage.
That effort was led by Killen, who nearly had a double-double at halftime with 13 points and nine rebounds.
“I just tried to play hard on every possession,” Killen said. “Nobody liked losing. You know what I’m saying? Nobody liked losing. I hated it. I hadn’t had good sleep for weeks.”
Marshall ended the game with a 38-32 rebounding edge and outscored UAB 40-36 in the paint en route to the win.
Freshman Kyle Braun added 11 points off the bench for the Herd.
Walker led UAB with 23 points and eight assists while Quan Jackson added 17 points for the Blazers.
Marshall’s win came in front of 35 former Marshall basketball players, including many members of the 1971-72 team, which made its way to Huntington for the win.