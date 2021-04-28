RUSTON, La. — After letting a potential win over a nationally ranked opponent slip away in game one on Saturday, Marshall baseball wasn’t about to let it happen twice.
In its final at-bat, Marshall rallied for nine runs in the top of the seventh inning to earn an 11-5 win over No. 14 Louisiana Tech, giving the Herd a doubleheader split with the Bulldogs.
Marshall (7-24, 3-16 C-USA) trailed by three entering the final frame, but instantly went to work on its comeback with three straight hits, prompting a pitching change.
After a fielder’s choice and a walk, Kyle Schaefer launched his seventh home run of the season — a grand slam — off Louisiana Tech’s Kyle Griffen to give the Herd a 7-3 lead.
Not done yet, the Herd added a pair of runs on a two-run triple by Josh Pigozzo, who later scored on a wild pitch. Luke Edwards crossed with the final run when a strikeout got away from the catcher, allowing Cyrus Grimes to reach base.
It was a big turn of events after it appeared LA Tech (28-10, 14-5 C-USA) would earn its second win of the day after a late rally.
The game was tied at 2 after five innings, but the Bulldogs took the lead in the bottom of the sixth when Taylor Young hit a three-run homer with two outs, making it 5-2.
Young’s blast looked similar to the way things went in Saturday’s first game when Marshall led 4-2 in the fifth inning before the Bulldogs rallied.
Marshall took the 4-2 lead on a Luke Edwards two-run home run in the third and held that advantage until the fifth when Louisiana Tech scored six runs, highlighted by a three-run home run from Ben Brantley to take an 8-4 lead.
The Bulldogs added three runs in the bottom of the sixth before shutting the Herd down in the seventh for the win.
Marshall looks to earn a series split against the nationally ranked Bulldogs at 11 a.m. on Sunday from J.C. Love Field in Ruston.
SoftballMIAMI — Marshall softball earned a split with FIU on Saturday afternoon in Miami.
Marshall (17-9, 6-5 C-USA) took a 12-6 win over the Panthers in Saturday’s first game, but FIU battled its way to a 5-2 win in game two to salvage a split.
The day started strong for the Herd, who scored seven runs in the first inning of game one, highlighted by a three-run home run from Sierra Huerta, to take a commanding lead.
FIU crawled back within 9-5, but the Herd offense kept distancing itself en route to the big win.
It appeared Marshall was positioned for a sweep with a solo home run by Aly Harrell and a double from Mya Stevenson to score Katie Adams giving the Herd an early 2-0 lead in game two.
However, FIU got single runs in the third and fourth innings to tie the game before scoring three runs in the fifth to take the final advantage.
Marshall’s offense was unable to produce any runs after that second inning en route to the loss.
The Herd and Panthers meet at 11 a.m. on Sunday in the final game of the four-game series with Marshall looking to win the series outright.