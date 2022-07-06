Huntington’s Curtis Jones Jr. (6) cuts up the field against Wheeling Park’s Will James (5) in the first round of the Class AAA football playoffs on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Bob Sang Stadium in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University is recruiting the sons of Marshall.
The Thundering Herd offered opportunities to the sons of three former Marshall standouts in the past week.
Herd football offered Cabell Midland running back Curtis Jones Jr., whose dad was a wide receiver at Marshall from 1999 through 2002. Jones played for Huntington High in 2021.
The program also offered long snapper Mason Durning of Prince Avenue Christian School in Bogart, Georgia. He is the son of Jim Durning, a captain on the Herd’s 1992 NCAA Division I-AA national champions.
Marshall basketball offered Bryce Slay of Charlotte (N.C.) United Faith Christian Academy. He is the son of former Marshall and NBA player Tamar Slay.
Jones said he is “blessed” to be offered by the Herd. He attended Marshall’s camp earlier this month. Jones stood out as a running back and defensive end at Huntington High last season, rushing 92 times for 488 yards and six touchdowns. He caught 13 passes for 231 yards and intercepted one pass.
Durning is a 6-foot-1, 200-pound rising senior who also plays linebacker.
“I am extremely blessed,” said Durning, who attended football camp at Marshall last week.
Slay is a 6-5 combo guard who just completed his freshman season.
“I’m thankful for coach (Cornelius) Jackson and the rest of the staff for the opportunity,” said Slay, who averaged 3.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game last season.
Tamar Slay starred at Marshall from 1998 through 2001, then played in the NBA from 2002 through 2005 with the New Jersey Nets and Charlotte Bobcats.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.