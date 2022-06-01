HUNTINGTON — The Marshall football team will have a new-look secondary in 2022, as a third safety has transferred in from an FCS program to play with the Thundering Herd.
Demarco Gibson spent the past three seasons with Alabama A&M but announced his decision to come to Huntington with three seasons of eligibility remaining.
Gibson appeared in seven games for the Bulldogs in 2021 and logged 13 tackles and an interception. He becomes the third FCS safety to transfer to Marshall this offseason, joining Isaiah Norman (Austin Peay) and Andre Sam (McNeese State).
Gibson said he’s comfortable playing anywhere in the secondary and is excited to help Marshall compete its inaugural season in the Sun Belt Conference after moving on from Conference USA.
“What excites me the most is playing for Coach (Charles) Huff, he’s coached the best of the best and been around the best so I feel like he gives us a good chance to win the Sun Belt in our first year,” Gibson said. “We’ll be ready to compete week in and week out.”
Norman and Sam each participated in the spring practice period and have a jump start on developing some chemistry heading into summer practice. Gibson said he’s looking forward to joining the group
“We will get to be together a lot this summer. Just getting to knowing the guys you’re playing with everyday, the unity on the back end, we’re gonna work and hold down the back end,” Gibson said.
The response to his decision, he said, has been overwhelming.
“The Herd fans brought me in with open arms ever since I came on my visit, posted my commitment,” said Gibson. “These fans are like no other up at Marshall.”
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.