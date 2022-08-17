RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Marshall’s men’s soccer team got its 2022 season off to a strong start in its exhibition opener.
Matthew Bell scored a pair of goals within a four-minute stretch of the first half and the Thundering Herd’s Oliver Semmle kept a clean sheet as Marshall earned a 4-0 win over the University of Rio Grande in a battle of ranked teams in their respective divisions on Friday night.
Marshall got the scoring going in the 17th minute when Ryan Holmes headed home a cross from Ibrahima Diop off a corner kick.
The contest stayed there until the 39th minute when Bell found his way to the net and beat Rio Grande goalkeeper Oton Merin from the left side of the box.
Four minutes later, Bell found his way past Merin again — this time from the opposite side of the box — to cement a 3-0 lead going into the break.
During that first half, Marshall out-shot the Red Storm, 12-3.
Following the break, the lead stayed there until the 83rd minute when Gabriel Alves found Milo Yosef for a sliding goal to end the scoring.
Semmle finished with four saves in the win for Marshall, who returns to Huntington for their first home exhibition against Radford on Sunday. That match is set for 7:15 p.m.
Information for this report provided by The University of Rio Grande sports information.