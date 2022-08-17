Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Marshall’s men’s soccer team got its 2022 season off to a strong start in its exhibition opener.

Matthew Bell scored a pair of goals within a four-minute stretch of the first half and the Thundering Herd’s Oliver Semmle kept a clean sheet as Marshall earned a 4-0 win over the University of Rio Grande in a battle of ranked teams in their respective divisions on Friday night.

