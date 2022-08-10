Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Marshall men’s soccer team is once again ranked in the preseason polls, landing at No. 14 in the United Soccer Coaches Association preseason poll.

The poll was released Tuesday, one week from when the men’s team will return to the field for practice ahead of the fall season.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

