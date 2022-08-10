Marshall soccer takes on Ohio State during a College Spring League match on April 2 at Hoops Family Field in Huntington. The team will begin the 2022 season ranked No. 14 in the United Soccer Coaches Association preseason poll.
HUNTINGTON — The Marshall men’s soccer team is once again ranked in the preseason polls, landing at No. 14 in the United Soccer Coaches Association preseason poll.
The poll was released Tuesday, one week from when the men’s team will return to the field for practice ahead of the fall season.
Chris Grassie is entering his sixth season as the head coach of the men’s soccer team. In that time, he’ taken the men’s program to unprecedented heights, including a national championship in 2020 and back-to-back regular-season championships in Conference USA.
He knows preseason polls won’t carry much weight when competition begins later this fall, but still is appreciative of the respect the program has gotten from around the collegiate soccer landscape.
“The preseason polls don’t really mean much. It’s just nice to still be elevated to where we are consistently in the Top 25 of people’s minds when they think of our program,” Grassie said.
The poll is released once in the preseason and then weekly during the season. It’s the 29th consecutive poll in which the Thundering Herd has appeared in the Top 25, and 26th consecutive time Marshall has been ranked in the Top 15.
The Herd earned its spot at No. 14 after going 11-4-3 in 2021. Marshall went on to make its third-straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament.
“I like the fact that we’re not No. 1 and that there’s a couple conference teams ahead of us,” Grassie said. “It gives us a chance to chase them down this year instead of us being chased down.”
Inside of the top 10 are West Virginia (No. 6) and Kentucky (No. 8), who are affiliate members of the Sun Belt Conference for men’s soccer. Marshall will face each of them during the upcoming season, as well as preseason No. 7 Pitt.
West Virginia received its highest preseason ranking in program history at No. 6, while conference foe Kentucky checked in close behind at No. 8. Marshall rounded out the trio of Sun Belt schools at No. 14. Georgia State also received votes in the national poll.
The Mountaineers finished at No. 8 in last season’s final United Soccer Coaches poll, their highest mark to end a year in program history. In all, the squad went 12-3-6 and reached the NCAA quarterfinals for the first time since 1981.
The Wildcats enter 2022 coming off one of their most successful seasons in program history, earning their second Conference USA Tournament championship title after defeating Florida Atlantic 2-1 in an overtime thriller. Kentucky then went on to its fourth-ever and second-straight NCAA Sweet 16 appearance.
One other Sun Belt Conference team, Georgia State, received votes in the first United Soccer Coaches poll. The league announced earlier this year its plans to reintroduce the men’s soccer league after shutting it down after the 2020 season.
Sun Belt Conference Commissioner Keith Gill said the return of the sport is exciting for the league and having high-level competition only adds to the momentum that has been building in recent months.
“We really have a chance to be a nationally prominent and dominant men’s soccer conference, and we’re really excited about the potential there,” Gill said.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.