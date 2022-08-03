When athletic conferences begin to hold media events, it signals the start of the college football season is right around the corner.
That is enough to build some excitement for fans of the sport, those who play it and those who coach it.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
When athletic conferences begin to hold media events, it signals the start of the college football season is right around the corner.
That is enough to build some excitement for fans of the sport, those who play it and those who coach it.
For the Marshall Thundering Herd, however, there’s added excitement this year as it transitions from Conference USA to the Sun Belt Conference.
Last Tuesday, some of that emotion bled over into the press conference as head coach Charles Huff, running back Rasheen Ali and linebacker Eli Neal represented the Herd at the SBC football media days in New Orleans, Louisiana.
“We know that, coming into the Sun Belt, it’s a whole new wave of competition,” Neal said during a press conference on the main stage at the event. “This is what we live for, this is what we play the game for, this is what our fans are looking forward to.”
The upcoming season presents a new chance for the Thundering Herd to impress in a new conference, one that made a good impression on the team’s representatives during their time meeting with several media outlets in New Orleans on Tuesday.
“The conference is extremely well organized, they’ve got a really good brand and everything has been smooth and very detailed,” Huff said. “I don’t know that the guys knew media was this intense but I think it’s been a good experience for them.”
Huff emphasized that the new era for Marshall was a chance to grow the university’s brand both on a regional and national scale, and took some time to share some about the program he took over in 2021 while speaking with media on the podium.
One of the major bright spots from his inaugural season was running back Rasheen Ali, who stood to his left during the press conference.
For Ali, it was unfamiliar territory. He’s receiving more attention than he’s used to after a breakout season in 2021, but made the most of his time in the Big Easy.
“It was fun to represent our team and the program and to get out of my comfort zone and do stuff I never thought I would do, so it’s been fun,” Ali said.
Marshall was one of seven schools who made their rounds with the media Tuesday. The East division took its turn on Tuesday while the West division is scheduled for Wednesday.
“Being here, it’s first class all the way,” Monarchs coach Ricky Rahne said. “(The Sun Belt) did a great job on the setup and this is something I think we can be proud of as member institutions and knowing our leadership and the people working behind the scenes and the administration of this conference do things the right way.”
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.