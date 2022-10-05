Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

HUNTINGTON — Not many coaches will admit to building a weaker schedule to give their team confidence early in the season, but Marshall men’s basketball coach Dan D’Antoni didn’t shy away from it.

“We’re not going to a Power Five school. Some people like to do that, but this year, we’ve got to get our mojo back a little bit,” D’Antoni said. “You get mojo back by putting up W’s, so we’ve got to do that so we go into Sun Belt (play) on a roll.”

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Recommended for you