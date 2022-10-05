Marshall’s Taevion Kinsey calls across the court while under pressure from Andrew Taylor as the Herd men’s basketball team goes through summer practice July 18 at the Marshall Recreation Center in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Not many coaches will admit to building a weaker schedule to give their team confidence early in the season, but Marshall men’s basketball coach Dan D’Antoni didn’t shy away from it.
“We’re not going to a Power Five school. Some people like to do that, but this year, we’ve got to get our mojo back a little bit,” D’Antoni said. “You get mojo back by putting up W’s, so we’ve got to do that so we go into Sun Belt (play) on a roll.”
The Thundering Herd finished last season with a 12-21 overall record but won just four of its final 18 games, a dismal end to their tenure in Conference USA.
New opportunities await in the Sun Belt Conference, but before Marshall gets there, a slew of non-conference opponents appear on the schedule for the 2022-23 season.
It’s a weaker slate than is typical for the Herd, but one that D’Antoni believes sets Marshall up well for consistent success throughout the season.
“We have enough strength of schedule to test us,” D’Antoni said. “I think we have some opponents we can get confidence in what we’re doing, see it work and then get into conference play.”
There are some familiar foes on the schedule, including Toledo, Ohio and Akron, each of which beat the Herd a year ago. Then there are road trips to Duquesne and Robert Morris.
But schools like Glenville State, Queens, Morehead State, Tennessee Tech, Chicago State and Coppin State also fill the schedule ahead of the start to league play.
D’Antoni said strength of schedule doesn’t mean as much to him this season as does getting into a rhythm and coming away with wins, realizing that the SBC — much like C-USA — is a one-bid league when it comes to getting teams into the NCAA Tournament.
“In the end, at this level, if you want to get into the NCAA Tournament, you either have to go undefeated, which is very, very difficult, or you have to win the Sun Belt,” D’Antoni said. “We’re trying to build our schedule to win that Sun Belt.”
Marshall added Kamdyn Curfman, a former VMI standout, to the roster from the transfer portal. He said he hopes to help the Herd compete in the new league and has already made an impression on the coaching staff and teammates. The addition of Curfman adds another offensive threat to an already strong foundation of Andy Taylor, Taevion Kinsey and Obinna Anochili-Killen.
“We know there’s a lot of expectations after how last year (ended),” Anochili-Killen said. “We have to get after it this year. We want to come back and we want to prove Marshall is still around.”
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.