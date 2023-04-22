Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

20230423-hds-cook.png

COOK

HUNTINGTON — Larry Verbage spoke for all of Marshall University baseball, players, coaches and fans.

“Our hero is finally getting his due,” said Verbage, a former Thundering Herd baseball star, reacting to the news the school’s new baseball field will be named for beloved late coach Jack Cook.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

Tags

Recommended for you