HUNTINGTON — Larry Verbage spoke for all of Marshall University baseball, players, coaches and fans.
“Our hero is finally getting his due,” said Verbage, a former Thundering Herd baseball star, reacting to the news the school’s new baseball field will be named for beloved late coach Jack Cook.
Marshall issued no official release, but word quickly spread Friday night and Saturday morning during a reunion weekend for the school’s baseball players that athletic director Christian Spears told Cook’s daughter Kimberly and former players the field will be named after the MU Hall of Famer.
“It was a great evening standing on the future Jack Cook Field,” Kimberly Cook said. “I’m so proud of my daddy. I know he would be in awe. I’d talked with Christian Spears about naming the park after dad, and I’m so glad they did.”
Spears gathered with Kimberly Cook and former players at the construction site of the ballpark behind Dot Hicks Field where Marshall plays softball, off 3rd Avenue near 20th Street.
“The only name that should have been considered,” longtime Herd fan Scott Archer said.
Cook coached Marshall baseball from 1967-1990, going 422-344-3. He led the Herd to the NCAA Tournament in 1973 and won the Southern Conference championship in 1978 and 1981. His 1978 team was ranked 14th nationally. He was Southern Conference coach of the year in 1989.
Cook was inducted into the Marshall Hall of Fame in 1994. He died at age 95 on Nov. 25, 2021.
“It’s definitely a Herd Heaven day,” former Marshall player David Tatum said. “Long-awaited and well-deserved for the man we all adored as coach.”
The park is expected to open in March 2024.
