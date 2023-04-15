Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

One big inning separated the Bobcats from the Herd.

With visiting Marshall hanging around, Texas State blasted a pair of home runs in the seventh inning to push its lead from two runs to six and rode that momentum to a 6-0 win, clinching the series over the Thundering Herd with two consecutive victories to open the weekend.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

