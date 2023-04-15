One big inning separated the Bobcats from the Herd.
With visiting Marshall hanging around, Texas State blasted a pair of home runs in the seventh inning to push its lead from two runs to six and rode that momentum to a 6-0 win, clinching the series over the Thundering Herd with two consecutive victories to open the weekend.
The Bobcats’ August Ramirez entered the game to pinch-hit for Ryan Leary and made the most of his only at-bat by hitting a three-run homer to open it up. Daylan Pena solo homered behind him and set the final score.
The loss, Marshall’s fifth consecutive in league play, overshadowed an otherwise solid start for Herd pitcher Raymond Pacella, who tossed 5 1/3 innings of two-hit baseball while striking out six batters.
Of the seven Herd (14-18, 4-10 SBC) players to reach base, Luke Edwards, Christian Lucio and Kebler Peralta were the only ones to register hits. The other four reached on walks.
All three hits and two of those walks were given up by Bobcats starter Tony Robie, who pitched into the eighth inning for another strong performance on the mound by Texas State after Friday’s starter, Levi Wells, tossed a complete game.
Texas State (23-13, 8-6 Sun Belt) scored on RBI singles in the first and fifth innings to get ahead of the Herd 2-0, then scored the final four runs in the seventh inning. The Bobcats have outscored Marshall 13-1 in the first two games of the series and have won three games in a row.
The Bobcats clinched a win in the series for their fifth series victory of the season and fourth in conference play. The series finale is scheduled for 12 p.m. Sunday.
MARSHALL 000 000 000 — 0 3 0
TEXAS STATE 100 010 40x — 6 7 0
Pitching
Pacella, Harlow and Weyrich (8); Robie and Martinez (8)