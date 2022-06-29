West Virginia quarterback Nicco Marchiol said that he relies on a one-day-at-a-time approach to life.
During the whirlwind of the past few months, he’s likely had little choice.
On Saturday, the road brought him to Teays Valley where he signed autographs and took photos with fans at a name-image-and-likeness (NIL) appearance at Sports Fanz in Liberty Square. Marchiol, who is represented by Rosenhaus Sports Representation out of Miami, Fla., estimated it was his 10th or 11th such appearance.
For the fresh-faced prized recruit of the 2022 recruiting class, appearances like Saturday’s have become a normal part of life. And they’ve allowed Marchiol to begin to meet a fanbase that has anxiously awaited his arrival since his commitment in June of 2021.
“These are some of the blessings that come with playing this game, especially in an area like West Virginia,” Marchiol said. “Knowing you have the support from an entire state is something you can’t get anywhere else.”
Marchiol said the autograph stop was just the third place he’d visited thus far in West Virginia to go along with Wheeling and, of course, Morgantown. There, summer workouts are ongoing as he continues to work within a suddenly crowded quarterback room since the arrival of former Georgia and USC signal caller JT Daniels.
“A lot of conditioning, a lot of heavy weights and we’re going four days a week just getting out on the field, throwing the ball around a little bit, just running some routes and stuff,” Marchiol said. “It’s been good. I’ve definitely noticed a change in my strength and the zip I have on the ball and that’s just a credit to our strength staff and the time we put in there every day.”
For much of the spring, Marchiol found himself entrenched in a competition along side redshirt sophomore Garrett Greene and redshirt freshman Will Crowder. At the time, the starting job was set to be awarded to whichever of the three emerged from the offseason battle.
On April 13, Daniels, one of the most highly-touted players in the transfer portal, announced that he would transfer to WVU. With four years of power-five, Division-I experience behind him and two possible years of eligibility remaining, the consensus seems to be that Daniels will be the starter when the team opens at Pitt on Sept. 1.
On the surface, it may have seemed like a blow to the three quarterbacks already in the fold. But Marchiol said he never saw it that way and that he’s already formed a productive relationship with Daniels.
“It was just another opportunity to compete and another guy I can learn from and take things away from,” Marchiol said. “Honestly, he’s been a really good listening ear for me and he’s obviously got a lot of college experience so I’ve learned a lot from him from the mental side of the game and the X’s and O’s of it. He’s a really, really talented kid, so it’s just another chance for me to go out and compete every day with our good quarterback room.”
As for the 15 practices encompassing spring ball, Marchiol said it was certainly a process but was pleased with his growth.
“It was really good, a big step up for me playing-wise-– the speed of the game from high school to college is definitely a big curve but I think I adjusted well to it,” Marchiol said. “There’s always stuff to improve on. The biggest things I can take away is my accuracy and timing on the routes and that comes with knowing your receivers and knowing their speeds and what they have to offer and stuff.”
All of that will almost certainly improve with time as the newly-turned-19-year-old continues to learn within the program. And all of that will go hand-in-hand with his life away from Morgantown in the NIL era. Combined with workouts and appearances, Marchiol is also adjusting to life under first-year offensive coordinator Graham Harrell and adjusting to being a college student and living far away from Chandler, Arizona, where he played his high school football.
It could certainly be overwhelming but for Marchiol, nothing mattered beyond the hour and a half he spent with fans on Saturday and he said that staying in the moment is the only way to survive.
“Everything has kind of moved so fast and you didn’t have time to think about what you’re doing, you get told where to go and you get it done,” Marchiol said. “You’re never looking further than tomorrow and taking things one day at a time. That approach has been something that has been good for me, I think. I’ve had a really good support staff with the coaches and everything they promised me when I was being recruited, when I showed up day one, that’s what they gave me. It’s good to know that there are still coaches and staffs like that in college football.”