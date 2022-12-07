MAN — The Man Hillbillies and head coach TJ Blevins are very eager to get this season under way.
After having another successful run to the state tournament, the Billies were on pace to being back-to-back Class A state champions. This dream was shattered after a heartbreaking loss in the first round of states. Blevins and his team finished the 2021-22 season with a (22-3) record, and now look forward to starting it all again with a new squad.
“Last year was phenomenal and we had set a goal to get back to the tournament — once we did, we got an unlucky draw against Greater Beckley and just couldn’t pull it out,” said Blevins. “Given our season ended at the state tournament, so be it, a lot of teams never have that opportunity and its good motivation for this new team going forward.”
The Billies will be without some of their prolific leaders in Jerimiah Harless, Caleb Blevins, Aden Marin, and Trey Brown due to graduating. Coach Blevins knows that they it will be a tough act to follow. He hopes his only returning senior, Colton Miller, can fill that void for a leadership role on the team.
“He has stuck with me for all four years and this is his chance to finally fill that gap and be the guy on the floor for us who will take charge and keep everyone in check — he has paid his dues, so this is shot to be a leader for our younger guys,” said Blevins.
Man also will have some depth after gaining a lot of players with the new freshman class and a few first-year upperclassmen who decided to come out. Chris Isaac and Caleb Vance will be making their basketball debut as seniors and coach Blevins could not be more excited about it.
“Chris is just an athletic freak; we have tried to get him to come out year after year and he finally gave it a shot and he has fallen in love with it — Vance is looking to be our best outside shooter as of right now so having him come on board has been awesome,” expressed Blevins.
Even though Blevins won a state title in 2021 and made a good run last year, he claims that this year’s team is the most naturally talented team he has coached. He was amazed to find out how much work his freshman core had put into the preseason. Blevins says that Billies plan to keep a solid rotation of a group of players that will keep opponents on their heels.
“This is probably the fastest group I have ever had during my career here at Man — my coaching style is going to change drastically because of how much speed I have,” said Blevins. “We are really going to focus on the defensive side of things because I feel like we will not have a problem being able to keep up with teams. Hopefully, a stout defense can lead to easy buckets.”
Blevins even claimed he wants to mimic Lincoln County with their defensive efforts. They were known as “trap-county” for how effective they were with full court presses. “It’s obviously five on five but when they get you locked up it feels like there is ten opponents out there — that was something that I noticed and feel like I can do with this speedy group I have now.”
Blevins understands that with his young crew, it will take some time for them to create a new profile for themselves. “Anybody on our schedule is going to pose a threat given how young and inexperienced we are as a whole — these last few weeks of practice are really going to be important because I am still not where I want to be, but we are learning more as we go.”
One thing is certain, coach Blevins is ready to unleash the speed.
Man will begin their journey into this season on Dec 12 in an away contest against Tolsia at 7:30 p.m..