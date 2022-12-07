Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

MAN — The Man Hillbillies and head coach TJ Blevins are very eager to get this season under way.

After having another successful run to the state tournament, the Billies were on pace to being back-to-back Class A state champions. This dream was shattered after a heartbreaking loss in the first round of states. Blevins and his team finished the 2021-22 season with a (22-3) record, and now look forward to starting it all again with a new squad.

You can reach Tanner Halstead at thalstead@hdmediall.com or follow him on twitter @HalsteadHDMedia.

Tags

Recommended for you