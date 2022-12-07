Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

20221207-swvb-ManGirlsPreview
Buy Now

Man’s girls basketball team will hit the hardwood for the first time since 2019 this season.

 Tanner Halstead | Logan Banner

MAN — After a two-year layoff, the Man Hillbillies girls’ basketball program is back and ready to get their season underway.

Man’s most recent season was back in 2019-20 and the ‘Billies did not pick up a single win that year. The next two years saw no interest in the program. They did not have enough players come out to form a team. The drought is over though as this year they will embark on their comeback season with interim head coach Matt Mayo.

You can reach Tanner Halstead at thalstead@hdmediall.com or follow him on twitter @HalsteadHDMedia.

Tags

Recommended for you