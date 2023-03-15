MORGANTOWN — A Boone County native is set to represent the state as the West Virginia University Mountaineer mascot.
On March 4, Mikel Hager was officially named WVU’s Mountaineer for the 2023-2024 season.
Hager, 23, of Madison, will serve as West Virginia University’s 69th Mountaineer.
The decision was announced at the WVU Coliseum toward the end of their men’s basketball home victory against Kansas State.
Following the announcement, Hager rushed into the middle of the court, where he was handed a musket before he began leading the classic “Let’s go Mountaineers” chant.
Hager participated in a cheer-off on Feb. 20 during WVU’s home game against Oklahoma State, where he apparently made a good impression on the Mountaineer Selection Committee.
Hager is currently a senior at WVU, where he majors in exercise physiology and participates on WVU’s Gold Cheerleading Team.
Hager graduated from Scott in 2018, as a multi-sport athlete and standout academic.
Hager said he’s honored to represent his hometown.
“It’s a tremendous opportunity. It’s something you always dream about as a kid, but you never think you’ll actually get the chance to do something like that. I tried out last year and didn’t make it. I was discouraged, but it didn’t stop me from trying again. It’s really awesome being from a community like Boone County, and knowing that you have the entire county and state rooting for you.”