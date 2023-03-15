Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Mikel Hager, a senior at West Virginia University and a native of Boone County, officially became the 69th WVU Mountaineer mascot on Saturday.

 Courtesy of Matt Sunday | WVU

MORGANTOWN — A Boone County native is set to represent the state as the West Virginia University Mountaineer mascot.

On March 4, Mikel Hager was officially named WVU’s Mountaineer for the 2023-2024 season.

