HAMLIN — Lincoln County softball star Maci Lunsford decided to serve her country as she has officially signed with the Air Force Academy.
“It’s a lifestyle that has attracted me for the rigor of it physically, academically and mentally,” Lunsford, the Panthers’ leftfielder, said of Air Force to HD Media’s Tim Stephens last month. “I’ve always wanted to be great. I think God’s blessed me with a lot of things to help people with. That’s my goal, to serve my country, to help others.”
Lunsford was accepted to Air Force, the Naval Academy and also earned an opportunity to play at the University of Virginia. She had relatives serve in the Air Force and that inspired her to commit there. She’s also the niece of former Pittsburgh Pirates minor leaguer Greg Lunsford and Marshall softball hall of famer Jeanne Lunsford.
The Falcons don’t field an NCAA-sanctioned program but feature one of the nation’s premier club teams in a conference with Colorado, Colorado Mesa, Northern Colorado, Western Colorado and Wyoming. Lunsford easily could have signed with a major college program, as several of her teammates have.
Haleigh Adkins committed to Miami (Ohio), Josie Bird to Indiana, Ryleigh Shull to Louisiana Tech, Meghan Stump to Glenville State, Kenzie Shafer to the University of Charleston, Gracie Clay to Alderson Broaddus for basketball, and Kellen Ramey to Salem. The chance to serve her country was more important to Lunsford.
Lunsford, whose mother is a doctor, said she plans to major in biochemistry, with an eye toward pre-med. Military intelligence is her back-up plan.
During her senior season Lunsford finished the season hitting .398 with five home runs, 10 doubles, 31 RBIs, and 25 runs scored in 27 games. She also played a dandy left field and came up clutch for her team more often than not. As a junior she hit .304 with four homers, seven doubles, 26 RBIs, and 16 runs scored while also clubbing two home runs, two triples, four doubles, 16 RBIs, and 19 runs as a sophomore.
Lunsford lost her entire freshman season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
She was also a multi-year starter for coach Randy Adkins on the girls basketball team at Lincoln County and helped guide them to the Region final as a senior.
Lunsford became the first student in Lincoln County High School history to sign with an armed force academy.
