Lincoln County’s Maci Lunsford was joined by her family as she signed with the Air Force Academy on May 19.

 Amy Adkins | HD Media

HAMLIN — Lincoln County softball star Maci Lunsford decided to serve her country as she has officially signed with the Air Force Academy.

“It’s a lifestyle that has attracted me for the rigor of it physically, academically and mentally,” Lunsford, the Panthers’ leftfielder, said of Air Force to HD Media’s Tim Stephens last month. “I’ve always wanted to be great. I think God’s blessed me with a lot of things to help people with. That’s my goal, to serve my country, to help others.”

