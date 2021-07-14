HAMLIN — The administration at Lincoln County High School has been tasked with choosing a new head baseball coach as 11 year coach Greg Lambert recently announced his resignation.
The resignation was approved by the Lincoln County Board of Education during the personnel portion of the June 29 meeting.
“I feel like it is time for me to step away and do other things. I feel like I can step away now and the program is in good shape,” Lambert said. “Lincoln County baseball has a fighting chance, we are on an even playing field. A younger, hungrier coach that is willing to put into work to take them to the next level can come in and hit the ground running.”
Lambert has been the skipper at Lincoln County High School since the 2010 season and has guided the Panthers to several successful seasons. Lambert previously served as the head coach at Guyan Valley High School for a 10-year stint from 1990-1999.
He has also coached several players that have moved onto play at the college level, including 2021 seniors Trace Adkins and Eli Brogan who signed with St. Andrews and West Virginia Wesleyan respectively as well as Eli Kirkendoll who is currently at Morehead State.
Nearly all of the improvements made at the Lincoln County High School baseball field and surrounding facilities has been made under the direction of coach Lambert.
“I’m excited to be able to do some things in the spring that I haven’t been able to do in my whole professional career,” Lambert said. “Me and my son really enjoy watching horse racing and we may try to get to a horse race or two next spring or maybe even the Kentucky Derby.”
Lambert led LCHS to a 14-9 overall record in the 2021 season but they had an 0-2 showing in postseason play. He said he really felt the Panthers had a real shot at a sectional crown in 2020 but the season was lost due to COVID-19.
The new head coach chosen to guide the Panthers will inherit a talented returning roster that brings back six starters including All-State selection Gabe Bates.
Lambert said he’s not retiring all-together from coaching as he will still be teaching at LCHS and will be helping his son coach the Guyan Valley football team.
Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.