CHARLESTON -- With such a low-scoring game, some were asking where Dr. James Naismith’s peach baskets were.
Basketball was not set back decades, however, in the Class AAA girls basketball state championship game between Logan and Fairmont Senior.
It was the outstanding defenses that ruled.
In the end it was Logan that made history on Saturday, winning its first girls state championship, as No. 2 Logan toppled No. 1 Fairmont Senior 27-26 in the Class AAA finals at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
“These girls have worked so hard,” said Logan coach Kevin Gertz, who just led the Logan baseball team to a Class AA state title back in June.
“I was talking to some people at halftime and we were joking that that set basketball back 75 years. But it didn’t. It put the spotlight on two of the greatest defenses in the state. Everyone was up in everyone’s face.”
Peyton Ilderton, a senior and playing in her last game, led Logan with 13 points.
It was a revenge game for Logan (25-2), which was ousted by Fairmont Senior 52-33 in last year’s Class AAA state semifinals.
Fairmont Senior, the 2021 state runner-up led by Mary Ostrowski co-Player of the Year Marley Washenitz, saw its season come to a close at 25-2 and had its dreams of a title dashed by the Wildcats.
Washenitz led the Polar Bears with 12 points before fouling out in the fourth quarter.
Logan’s motto and rallying cry this season has been “Chasing One,” meaning its first state title. That goal was met.
It certainly wasn’t easy as both teams’ defenses dominated and buckets were hard to come by.
Both teams were an identical 9 of 38 shooting from the floor for 23.7%.
Fairmont led 26-24 late but turned the ball over on an over-and-back call.
Ilderton then put Logan up for good at 27-26 with 1:12 left with a three-point play. She was hacked on the play by Washenitz, who fouled out. Ilderton drained the free throw.
Ilderton missed two front ends of one-and-ones with 39.5 and 6.9 seconds to go.
Fairmont had one last chance but air-balled a shot at the buzzer.
Logan led just 3-2 after one quarter and 8-7 at the half. The Polar Bears outscored Logan 12-5 in the third to go up 19-13. A 14-7 fourth by Logan was the difference.
Logan had last reached the Class AAA state finals in 2013 but lost to Parkersburg South 58-34.
Shanya Gore, a member of that Logan team, later a standout at Marshall University and now a grad assistant coach at Indiana University, greeted Logan players before Saturday’s game and gave the team a pep talk.
She was heading right back to Bloomington, Indiana, right afterward to prepare for the NCAA Tournament.
“There were Logan fans everywhere but thank God this is over,” Gertz said. “It was unbelievable. It was so tight. We smothered them as they smothered us. We were hoping to have a game in the 50s, maybe the 40s. Thank God it was in the 20s.”
Logan players were emotional after the game.
“I’m so happy. I’m so proud of this team. We’ve worked so hard and all the hard work has paid off,” said Ilderton with tears in her eyes.
It was a bitter loss for Washenitz and Fairmont Senior’s seniors.
“It hurts,” Washenitz said. “But we played our hearts out and we left everything out there on the court.”
Both teams started off slowly in the first quarter as the defenses tightened up and forced turnovers. Logan led 3-2 after one as each team was only able to score a single field goal.
Washenitz didn’t score her first point of the game until the 5:05 mark of the second quarter.
With Logan up 6-3 at the 4:29 mark, Ilderton was taken out as she picked up her third foul. Around the same time, Washenitz also was whistled for her third and was benched.
Logan led 8-7 at halftime. Natalie Blankenship put Logan ahead with a short baseline drive with 12 seconds left.
Both teams committed 12 turnovers each in the first half. Logan was just 3 of 17 shooting for an ice-cold 17.6%. The Polar Bears were even more chilly, making just 3 of 19 shots for 15.8%.
With the game tied at 13, Fairmont went on a 6-0 run to take a 19-13 edge after three.
Logan closed out with a 15-game winning streak. Fairmont saw its win streak halted at 12.