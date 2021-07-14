LOGAN — The Logan Little League All-Stars breezed through the District 2 Tournament.
The competition will be much stronger next week when Logan takes part in the 10-12-year-old Little League State Tournament at Lewisburg’s Hollowell Park.
Logan went 4-0 in district play, outscoring its opponents 48-3 and topping Chapmanville, 12-0, in Thursday’s championship game.
Logan is scheduled to open the double-elimination state tourney on Saturday, July 17 at 10 a.m., against District 8 champion Summersville.
“We played really well this week (in the districts) and we think that we can go up there to Lewisburg and compete,” Logan manager Doug Williamson said.
Just eight teams are in the state tournament field, down from the usual 14 in past years.
The state tourney brackets are made up of all seven district champions from across the state and also the host league, Central Greenbrier.
“Only eight teams are in the state tournament. Two from the host league, the champion and the runner-up,” Williamson said. “This is the first year of the change. There used to be 14 teams in the state tournament.”
Since seven of the eight teams are district champions, there will be no gimmies, Williamson said.
“It’s going to be a tough tournament because there will not be any runner-ups there. They will all be champions but one,” he said. “Everybody is going to have a lot of pitching, so this is going to be a really good state tournament.”
In other opening round state tourney games on July 17: District 3 champion St. Albans plays Central Greenbrier at 1 p.m.; District 4 winner Beckley takes on District 1 champ Barboursville at 4 p.m.; and District 6 title holder Jefferson squares off with District 5 champion Shinnston.
Logan would play the St. Albans/Central Greenbrier winner on July 18 at 4 p.m. if it beats Summersville. If Logan loses, it would play the St. Albans/Central Greenbrier loser on July 18 at 10 a.m.
The state tourney continues until July 22 when the state championship game is set to be held.
The state champion will then advance to play in the Southeast Regionals in Warner Robins, Georgia.
Logan is looking for its first state crown since 2017. Williamson was also the manager of that team.
Many of Logan’s 2017 Little League All-Star team members have went on to play at Logan High School.
Many of those players, including Class AA State Player of the Year and Cardinal Conference Player of the Year Dawson Maynard, helped lead the Wildcats to the Class AA state championship last month in Charleston.
“We have a really small league compared to some of those leagues out there,” Williamson said.
“We have to make sure that we practice and that we are ready to go. We have another great group of kids here at Logan and Logan High School baseball is going to be good for a long time. A long time.”
