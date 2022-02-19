LOGAN — It was not how the Logan High School girls’ basketball team wanted to finish.
The Class AAA No. 3-ranked Lady Cats survived a scare from sectional foe Lincoln County on Monday night, squeaking out a 58-57 victory over the Lady Panthers at Logan’s Willie Akers Arena.
Logan improved to 19-2 on the season and won its ninth straight game in the Valentine’s Day victory over Lincoln County (5-10).
The Lady Cats blew a 16-point lead in the fourth quarter and had to sweat it out.
Lincoln County outscored Logan 23-10 in the fourth and kept trimming the Lady Cats’ lead.
Down 58-55 in the closing seconds and in a one possession game, the Lady Panthers were not able to get off a potential game-tying 3-pointer.
Instead, LC’s Gracie Clay scored an uncontested two on a drive down the lane with 2.5 seconds left, closing the gap to one point.
Then with 1.3 seconds left, Logan inbounded the ball to Peyton Ilderton, who dribbled out the clock and preserving the Lady Cats’ narrow win.
With the Class AAA sectional tourney beginning next week, Logan coach Kevin Gertz was not happy with his team’s play.
“We just could not put them away,” Gertz said. “We didn’t play smart offensively or defensively. We were up 16 and after that, we only scored six points and gave up 21. That’s inexcusable. They wanted it more than we did and they played harder than we did tonight. I’m very disappointed.”
Ilderton led Logan with 21 points. Abbie Myers hit a pair of 3-pointers and closed out with 10 points.
Kaden Peters paced Lincoln County’s balanced attack with 14 points. Avery Lucas had 13 and Elizabeth Blankenship 12.
The Lady Panthers dominated play in the fourth quarter.
LCHS cut the deficit to just 52-47 with 2:27 to play, finishing off a 13-2 run, as Kenley Kveton scored on a 15-foot runner.
It was 54-50 with 1:41 after Clay drilled a corner 3.
With 1:04 to go, Blankenship kept Lincoln County in the game as she buried a 19-foot jumper from the wing, as the Panthers trailed only 56-52.
Clay’s lay-in with 25 seconds left, cut it to 57-54 and with 14.7 ticks remaining, LCHS trimmed it to 57-55 as Kveton split from the foul line.
Logan’s Mika Dalton then hit 1 of 2 free throws with 13.2 seconds left to make it 58-55.
Lincoln County coach Randy Adkins said he was glad his Lady Panthers came to Logan to play.
“I’m proud of the kids,” Adkins said. “We came back in the fourth quarter and towards the end of the third. We made a run and we didn’t quit. We kept fighting. When you don’t quit and you keep playing hard good things happen.”
Down three in the closing seconds, everyone in the gym expected Lincoln County to fire up a 3 to try to send it to overtime.
It never happened and that was quite perplexing.
“Sometimes as a coach you get in a timeout and you try to clarify things but we don’t always make ourselves clear,” Adkins said. “Kids know we needed to score and that’s what they were trying to do. I don’t hold that against them. They fought hard at the end and never game up and make it a ballgame.”
Logan led 11-10 after one quarter, 30-22 at the half and 48-34 after three. Lincoln County led briefly in the first quarter.
The Lady Cats swept the season series with the Panthers, also taking a 57-37 victory earlier in the season at Hamlin.
Lincoln County is likely the third seed in the upcoming sectionals.
While the sectional seeds have not yet been set, it appears to be a two-team race between Logan and Wayne (16-4), ranked No. 4 in the state. The Lady Cats split with the Pioneers this season, winning 54-46 on Feb. 8 at Wayne and falling earlier in the season at home, 49-39, on Jan. 19.
Scott (1-16) rounds out the sectional field.
Sectional tourney play is set to begin on Tuesday, Feb. 22 with the No. 1 vs. No. 4 seed game. On Wednesday, Feb. 23, the No. 2 vs. No. 3 seed game is set to be played. The championship game is slated for Feb. 25.
With Logan and Wayne likely to meet in the sectional championship game, both teams would then advance to the regionals and both could be playing in the state tournament.
Logan hopes to make another run. Last year, the Lady Cats were ousted in the state semifinals by Fairmont Senior.
“I thought we’d be the number one seed going into tonight but I don’t know,” Gertz said. “This was not a very good showing by us, a team that thinks it should be No. 1. We may in fact be No. 2.”
LCHS is set to host Chapmanville on Tuesday night at home and closes out the regular season on Thursday night at home against Nitro. Both are makeup games.