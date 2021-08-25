LOGAN — Gary Mullins doesn’t see it as a rebuilding year.
It’s certainly been a long time since the Logan High School football team has tasted a winning season but the Wildcats hope to turn it around in the Mullins 2.0 reboot this fall.
Mullins puts on the headsets again after being away the last four years.
He last coached at Logan in his previous stint in 2004-16, where he led the Wildcats to 61 wins, five playoff appearances and a 7-4 season in 2013, which produced a Class AAA playoff berth in a 41-14 loss at Point Pleasant.
Since Mullins has been away, the Wildcats have struggled, going just 9-27 combined under former coaches James Toth (2017) and Jimmy Sheppard (2018-20).
Logan is coming off a 2-4 season a year ago in the COVID disrupted 2020 season, but fortunately for Mullins and the Wildcats, many key players return this fall.
“I’ve never really liked the word rebuild,” Mullins said. “Our goals are the same and if we don’t attain them I feel like everybody in the locker room will be disappointed. We want to be county champion. We want to have a winning season and we want to go to the playoffs and win a playoff game. It’s like that every year and that’s our starting point. If we can win that playoff game then we’ll talk past that but that’s where we start at.”
To run Mullins’ system, you need a good quarterback — a duel threat quarterback — and Logan has one with senior Jordan Hayes.
Hayes, a two-year starter, was 102 of 143 passing for 1,169 yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions in last year’s abbreviated season en route to being voted Honorable Mention All-State.
“We expect big things out of him, obviously,” Mullins said of Hayes. “Our whole system runs through the quarterback. I was worried coming in that we’ve got a senior quarterback and he’s got to put in a new system. That’s a big task for a guy that’s played under a different system for two years but he’s been great. He’s done a lot of work and study on his own outside of practice.”
Hayes can also tuck and run and that’s critical in Mullins’ offensive scheme. Hayes was also Logan’s leading rusher last season with 60 carries for 377 yards and four scores.
“He’s got all the tools,” Mullins said. “He’s big and strong and he can run well. He’s got a big arm. He’s got everything you need if you are looking to build a quarterback.”
Behind Hayes, Logan has a lot of options at quarterback.
Christian Goodman, a junior, is one of them. Running back Kolton Goldie and wide receiver Aiden Slack can also play at QB.
The versatile Slack played many positions for the Wildcats last season. As a quarterback, Slack completed 8 of 14 passes for 39 yards last year.
Garrett Williamson, a basketball player and football newcomer, is another option for Logan at quarterback.
In the backfield, Goldie is returning. He got some carries last year.
“He’s played some at tailback over the last two years,” Mullins said. “He’s a tremendous kid and a tremendous athlete. He will be all over the field.”
Slack will also see time at running back as well as at wideout. He reeled in 41 passes for 534 yards and three touchdowns last year and also saw a couple of handfuls of carries.
Carson Kirk is another who will likely get some totes out of the backfield as well as Brayden Chambers.
At fullback, Logan has Conner Mullins.
Landon Adkins, a basketball player, is in his first year with the Logan football team. He’s likely to see action at fullback, tight end and also on defense.
“Landon has not played a lot of football but he’s a major physical specimen,” Mullins said. “He’s very intense and physical.”
Chance Maynard is another fullback, who could also see time at tight end or even on the offensive line.
Led by Slack and Kirk, Logan has a talented receiving corps.
“This is a strong statement for me to make but I think this has the makings to be as good a wide receiver corps as I’ve ever had,” Mullins said. “Slack and Kirk are two deep ball threats and have a lot of speed.”
Goldie, Williamson, Goodman and Chambers will also be deployed out wide depending on the formation.
Newcomer Caden Noe is also pressing for playing time at tight end and fullback.
Down in the trenches on the offensive line, Logan has some returning starters coming back. In the last few years, the Wildcats have been very thin along the O-line when it came to depth.
“This has been a pleasant surprise for us,” Mullins said. “We’ve asked a lot of guys to move up to the offensive line. Almost all of them were very willing to do so. We have some new guys up there who had played other positions.”
It’s good mix up front with three returning starters and newcomers.
Caden Baisden is returning as Logan’s starting center.
Tristan Burgess, a two-year starter, seems to have the nod as the starting right tackle.
Noah McNeely is another returning starter on the line.
Bryce Davis, a linebacker last year, is being moved to the O-line this year.
A number of other players could also see time up front, including Cameron Allred, Brennan Goff, Maynard, Matthew Hutchinson, David Ellis and Tre’quan Williams.
Sophomores Jeremiah McNeely, Noah’s little brother, and Noah Wolford are pressing for playing time on the offensive line.
“All of these guys are going to have a chance to step in there and compete for a position,” Mullins said. “That’s a lot different that what it’s been the last couple years because we’ve been really thin up front. Now we’ve got about 12 guys who are competing.”
Many of the offensive linemen will flip over to the D-line.
Adkins could be one of Logan’s top defensive ends before it’s all said and done.
“We think Landon could be a great player,” Mullins said. “He’s the perfect build for a defensive end about 6-4.”
Noah McNeely, Allred, Goff and Burgess are other possible starters on the defensive front.
At linebacker, Goldie is back as well as Davis. Davis had 52 tackles last year, second on the team, while Goldie had 51 stops for third.
“We think that we’re going to be super strong at linebacker,” Mullins said. “We think that Goldie and Davis will be two of the best outside linebackers in the Cardinal Conference. Both of those guys are very physical and will get after you. They can cover the pass too.”
Maynard returns at middle linebacker.
Conner Mullins, Noah McNeely and Noe are other options at linebacker.
In the secondary, Logan has Slack returning. He had 29 tackles, a fumble recovery, a sack and a blocked kick last year. Slack is likely to start at safety, along with Kirk.
Goodman, Chambers and Williamson are the probables at corner back. Hayes could also see time on the defensive side of the ball in the secondary if needed.
Slack is also expected to handle all of Logan’s kicking and punting duties this fall. He kicked for the Wildcats last season.
Jeremiah McNeely, a Logan soccer player, can also kick or punt.
Burgess, Baisden and Bryce Lester are Logan’s long snappers.
Logan is scheduled to open the season on Aug. 27 at county rival Man.
The 2021 season will mark both the 100th season of football at Logan High School and the 100th anniversary of the sport, which began in 1921.
2021 Logan High School Football Schedule:
Aug. 27: at Man, 7 p.m.
Sept. 3: *Sissonville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 10:*at Wayne, 7 p.m.
Sept. 17: at Liberty-Raleigh, 7 p.m.
Sept. 24: *Winfield, 7 p.m.
Oct. 1: *at Nitro, 7 p.m.
Oct. 8: *Scott, 7 p.m.
Oct. 15: *at Poca, 7 p.m.
Oct. 22: *Chapmanville, 7 p.m.
Oct. 29: BYE WEEK
Nov. 5: *at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.
*Cardinal Conference game
---
2021 Logan High School Football Roster
No. NAME CLASS HT WT POSITION
1 Aiden Slack Junior 6-3 175 WR/DB
2 Caden Noe Junior 6-1 210 OL/LB
4 Jordan Hayes Senior 6-3 215 QB/DB
7 Carson Kirk Senior 6-0 160 WR/DB
8 Hunter Barnette Junior 5-7 150 WR/DB
11 Garrett Williamson Junior 6-2 185 WR/DB
12 Landon Adkins Senior 6-6 225 RB/DE
13 Brayden Chambers Junior 5-11 185 WR/DB
14 Quentin Goodman Freshman 5-7 140 WR/DB
15 David Ellis Junior 5-9 185 OL/LB
17 Jacob Shultz Sophomore 5-8 150 WR/DB
23 Christian Goodman Junior 5-7 130 WR/DB
24 Dakota Bryant Junior 5-10 170 WR/LB
27 Bryce Davis Junior 6-0 200 OL/LB
28 Kolton Goldie Senior 6-0 180 RB/LB
29 Randal Nash Freshman 5-8 125 WR/DB
33 Bryce Lester Sophomore 5-11 210 OL/LB
40 Elijah Ranson Sophomore 5-8 150 WR/LB
42 Conner Mullins Junior 6-0 215 RB/LB
46 Noah Wolford Sophomore 6-1 205 OL/DE
50 Caden Baisden Junior 6-3 240 OL/DL
51 Noah McNeely Senior 6-0 235 OL/DL
52 Chance Maynard Senior 6-1 200 OL/TE/LB
53 Josiah Pack Freshman 5-9 210 OL/DL
54 Brennan Goff Junior 6-1 260 OL/DL
55 Tristian Burgess Senior 6-0 230 OL/DL
56 Dawson Vance Freshman 5-7 165 OL/DL
60 Levi Kazee Freshman 5-11 230 OL/DL
61 Tre’quan Williams Junior 6-4 235 OL/DL
66 Landon Vannatter Sophomore 5-8 230 OL/DL
68 Matthew Hutchinson Senior 6-2 285 OL/DL
70 Jeremiah McNeely Sophomore 5-7 190 OL/DL
71 William Tomblin Freshman 5-9 225 OL/DL
72 William Dawson Junior 5-10 245 OL/DL
75 Cameron Allred Junior 6-2 365 OL/DL
78 Jacob Clark Sophomore 5-9 225 OL/DL