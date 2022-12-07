NAUGATUCK — Tug Valley finished one game shy of making to the state basketball tournament last season but a loaded roster in Naugatuck has the Panthers primed for a 16th trip to the bright lights of Charleston.
“I don’t want to say basketball is king at Tug Valley, but basketball season at Naugatuck is very special,” longtime coach Garland “Rabbit” Thompson said. “The goal down here is always to get to Charleston. These guys know that we didn’t get where we wanted last year so we’re a little hungry this year. I’m looking forward to it.”
The Panthers return all but one player from the 12-12 squad that lost out to Huntington St. Joe in the Regional Final, as they lost only 1,600-point scorer Ethan Colegrove to graduation.
Tug Valley returns all of their other scoring and has three incoming freshman that has coach Thompson giddy about the upcoming campaign.
“I’m excited about the new season and some of the new prospects I have. I’ve got a bunch of kids I could play, now I just have to find out who to play,” Thompson said.
Despite being deeper and more experienced, Tug Valley is still young overall this season as they only have two seniors on the roster in Parker Davis and Jonathan Wagoner and just three juniors in Buddy Marcum, Paul Preece, and Tolsia transfer Julian Vance.
Davis was averaging around 20 points a game for the Panthers through the first several games this past season before being ruled ineligible. He is back in the fold and expected to be a key contributor this season.
Wagoner also saw playing time last season before also leaving the team late in the year while and he along with Marcum are expected to hold it down on the inside for Tug this year.
“The bulk of our roster is basically sophomores and freshman, so we are still very young. We’ve got two seniors, three juniors, and the rest are still sophomores and freshman,” Thompson said. “But these sophomores got an entire season under their belt and I expect a couple of those guys to take a real step forward for us this year.”
Sophomores Joey Gollihue, Ashton Davis, Brady Brewer, and Kaden Hale all played and started in games last season as freshman for the Panthers, with Gollihue being the top outside scoring threat averaging 13 points a game.
Carson Newsome, Braydun Ferris, and Bryson Elia are three incoming freshman who are all expected to see some playing time this season for the deep Panther squad.
“We got about 10-11 kids who can play which means you can have good scrimmages in practice,” Thompson said. “We can change things up and have a lot of different lineups. We have to find out who plays well together, who can accept their role, who can come off the bench, and things like that.”
Coach Thompson said with the squad being much deeper this season than they have been in a few years, Panther fans might see them press and try to play up-tempo quite a bit.
“I like to play up-tempo,” Thompson said. “We really don’t have many slow guys this year. We’re going to press and trap some teams. I hope we can shoot it a little bit better than we did last year. It’s always good when you can use your defense to help create some easy buckets on offense.”
The Panthers once again play one of the tougher schedules in Class A which features home-and-homes with Logan, Spring Valley, Mingo Central, Westside, Belfry, and sectional foes Man, Van, Tolsia, and Sherman along with a game against Williamstown in the Hatfield McCoy Shootout and a clash with Webster County in the PARMAR Shootout at WV State.
They are also bringing back their Christmas tournament which will be dubbed the Kaydence Maynard Memorial Christmas Classic which will feature two-days of games. Tug plays Gilmer County and Cameron in that event.
“The schedule is tough, it’s very tough,” Thompson said. “Just like it always is. We will be battle tested, we want to be prepared for anything we might see going into the postseason.”
Tug Valley has won three state championships in program history winning two in Class AA in 1999 and 2012 and one in Class A in 2013.
2022-23 Tug Valley Boys Basketball Schedule
Dec. 9, at Westside 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 13, at Logan 7:30m p.m.
Dec. 16, BELFRY 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 20, TOLSIA 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 22, at Spring Valley 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 29, GILMER COUNTY (Kaydence Maynard Christmas Classic) 8 p.m.
Dec. 30, CAMERON (Kaydence Maynard Christmas Classic) 8 p.m.
Jan. 7, LOGAN 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 10, SHERMAN 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 13, VAN 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 14, at Man 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 17, at Mingo Central 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 24, at Tolsia 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 28, SPRING VALLEY 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 31, at Van 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 3, vs Williamstown (Hatfield McCoy Shootout at Williamson Fieldhouse) TBD
Feb. 7, MINGO CENTRAL 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 8, vs Webster County (PARMAR Shootout at WV State) 2:00 p.m.
Feb. 11, at Belfry 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 14, at Sherman 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 17, MAN 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 21, WESTSISDE 7:30 p.m.
2022-23 Tug Valley Boys Basketball Roster
Number Name Gr.
1 Braydun Ferris Fr.
2 Brady Brewer Soph.
4 Evan Bryant Soph.
5 Bryson Elia Fr.
10 Joey Gollihue Soph.
11 Caden Brewer Soph.
12 Julian Vance Jr.
14 Jonathan Wagoner Sr.
15 Aiden Armstrong Soph.
20 Carson Newsome Fr.
22 Paul Preece Jr.
23 Buddy Marcum Jr.
24 Ashton Davis Soph.
25 Parker Davis Sr.
32 Jace Hale Fr.
35 Kaden Hale Soph.