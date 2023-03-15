Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Lady Panther softball team is one of the heavy favorites to compete for the Class AAA State Championship heading into the 2023 hardball season.

The Lady Panthers returns all 10 of their full-time starters from a team that won 24 games last year and advanced to the Class AAA State Tournament for the first time since 2014.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

