HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Lady Panther softball team is one of the heavy favorites to compete for the Class AAA State Championship heading into the 2023 hardball season.
The Lady Panthers returns all 10 of their full-time starters from a team that won 24 games last year and advanced to the Class AAA State Tournament for the first time since 2014.
Last season coach Tommy Barrett’s squad captured their first sectional championship since 2019 as they defeated Huntington, Spring Valley, and Cabell Midland in a double-elimination tourney to claim the sectional crown.
They then swept Ripley 2-0 in the regional championship and then won their first game at the Class AAA State Tournament at Little Creek Park in South Charleston by defeating Kentucky commit Tayven Stephenson and St. Albans in a 4-3 thriller.
LCHS then lost their next two games and were eliminated from the state tournament as their offense went cold in an 8-0 loss to eventual champion Jefferson and a comeback attempt fell short in a 10-5 loss to John Marshall.
“We came up short last year, and the girls feel that urgency about their selves,” Barrett said. “They feel that they are the team to beat. I’ve talked with them to keep them motivated. They have worked relentlessly. This group of kids right here is a special group of kids. They work hard and they work together.”
The Lady Panthers have plenty reason to be excited about going forward as they return all 10 of their full-time starters from last season.
“We have all our starters returning, and they’ve all gotten stronger,” Barrett said. “They all go to Kyle Garrettson at Backroad Strength and Conditioning, and he works them out hard. They’ve made it a ritual and workout as a team. I’ve got four kids in the 800 plus club. So, it’s made a big difference in them. They are determined.”
Lincoln County had arguably the top offense in the entire state in 2022 as they boasted a team batting average of .354 and blasted 32 home runs as a team in 30 games played.
Catcher Josie Bird, an Indiana commit, was named Gatorade Player of the Year and First Team All-State captain as a sophomore, as she finished the year with a .488 batting average with 10 doubles, eight home runs, and 47 RBIs.
Teams pitched around Bird throughout the season as she finished with an on base percentage of .604.
Miami (Ohio) commit Haleigh Adkins, who was also named First Team All-State in 2022, turned in another monster season for the Panthers. As a junior she finished with an average of .475 with a team best 16 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 25 RBIs, 46 runs, and 24 stolen bases.
She played a dandy shortstop all season long and in particular in the postseason where she made several game changing plays.
“They’re the hub of our wheel,” Barrett said of Adkins and Bird. “They are the center part. Those two kids lead by example. They are on these younger kids, and they work with them individually on their spare time. They want the best out of their whole team, and they are very very dedicated not just to their team, but to their community.”
A third Lady Panther finished the season with a batting average above .400 as Louisiana Tech commit Ryleigh Shull finished with a .406 clip with 12 doubles, eight homers, and 35 RBIs and also garnered a First Team nod.
Four other Lincoln County regulars also finished with averages of .300 or better.
First baseman Becca Pennington hit .349 with four doubles, three home runs, and 18 RBIs as a sophomore. She was coming on late in the season as she clubbed two long balls in one of the regional final wins over Ripley.
Second baseman Allison Ramey was second on the team in runs with 31 as she finished with a .337 clip with three doubles and 15 RBIs as a sophomore. Outfielder Gracie Clay was second in stolen bases with 16 as she hit .326 at the dish with 20 runs scored.
Left fielder Maci Lunsford finished with a .304 average and provided a steady power stroke for LC as she clubbed four home runs and seven doubles to go with 26 runs batted in while playing a solid left field.
Megan Stump (.253 BA) and Kenzie Shaffer (.238) each added four doubles and three triples on the season for the Panthers while Stump also smacked a home run.
Stump, a Glenville State Commit, was one of the two pitchers relied upon by coach Barrett in 2022 as she appeared in 19 games in the circle and Shull appeared in 20.
Stump finished with a 1.81 ERA and struck out 89 batters over 93 innings pitched with 17 walks. Shull, a southpaw, turned in 2.76 ERA and K’d 78 batters with 37 walks in 99 innings pitched.
“I’ve had three girls go to Marshall to play, I’ve had several of them to play in the Mountain East Conference, and then had a couple others go elsewhere,” Barrett said. “But to have this many college players on one team is almost unheard of. These other kids that are not committed yet are still just kind of waiting. Every kid in the starting 10 has offers.”
The Panthers have had a tough time filling out their schedule this season as the 27-game schedule features opponents from four different states including Kentucky, Ohio, and Virginia.
Lincoln County will be hosting reigning AAA champion Jefferson in Hamlin this season and will be traveling up north to play a doubleheader with Buckhannon-Upshur and AAA runner-up John Marshall.
“We have a tough time getting teams to play us,” Barrett said. “We only get to play a lot of the bigger AAA schools one time, they only wanted to play us once. So that makes it tough. But we picked up some good quality teams.”
Coach Barrett said that being knocked out in the Class AAA semifinals last year lit a fire under his team and that they fully expect to be back competing for another state title in late May.
“We have a pretty tough sectional. Cabell Midland and Spring Valley offer some contention there and we will play it one game at a time,” Barrett said. “But the expectations are to make it back to South Charleston for the state tournament again and win the whole thing. But we still have to play it one game at a time. We have to stay healthy.”
Coach Barrett led the Lady Panthers to AAA titles back in 2011 and 2014. He will once again be assisted by coaches Steve Likens and Cynthia Lucas.
Lincoln County is set to open the regular season on Saturday with a road doubleheader against Greenbrier East and Point Pleasant. Their home opener is set for Wednesday, May 22 against Spring Valley.
2023 Lincoln County softball schedule
March 18, 1 p.m. A — Greenbrier East
March 18, 11 a.m. A — Point Pleasant
March 21, 6 p.m. A — Sherman 1 p.m.
March 22, 5:30 p.m. H — Spring Valley
March 24, 6 p.m. H — Raceland, Ky.
March 25, 1 p.m. H — Winfield
March 27, 6 p.m. A — Fairland, Ohio
March 28, 5:30 p.m. H — Greenbrier East
March 31, 5:30 p.m. A — Bath County, Ky.
April 1, 2 p.m. A — Buckhannon-Upshur
April 1, 4 p.m. A — John Marshall
April 4, 6 p.m. H — Wheelersburg, Ohio
April 5, 5:30 p.m. H — Hurricane
April 6, 6 p.m. A — Huntington
April 7, 5:30 p.m. H — Cabell Midland
April 8, 2 p.m. H — Logan
April 8, 11 a.m. H — Ripley
April 12, 4 p.m. H — Jefferson
April 14, 5 p.m. A — Ironton, Ohio
April 15, 2 p.m. A — Pulaski, Va.
April 15, 12 p.m. A — Lewis Co., Ky.
April 18, 6 p.m. H — Sherman
April 19, 5:30 p.m. A — Spring Valley
April 20, 6 p.m. H — Lincoln
April 25, 6 p.m. H — St. Albans
April 27, 6 p.m. A — Winfield
April 28, 5:30 p.m. H — Poca