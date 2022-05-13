The Lincoln County baseball squad saw the 2022 season come to a close as they suffered losses in their first two Class AAA Region IV Section I Tournament games.
On Tuesday, May 11 the No. 4 seed Panthers lost 11-1 to top-seeded Cabell Midland and then LCHS saw their season come to an end when they fell 14-2 to Huntington on Wednesday.
In the loss to the Knights in the sectional opener the game was scoreless until the Knights sent across a pair of runs in the bottom of the third.
The score remained the same until the home half of the fifth when Midland sent four runners home to take a 6-0 lead.
The Panthers got on the board in the top of the sixth when Brayden Starcher worked a lead-off walk and then advanced to third on a double from Drew McCloud. Next up was Austin Adkins and his RBI groundout scored courtesy runner Talan Linville to bring the score to 6-1.
The Knights would put the game away in the home half of the sixth however as they erupted for five runs to extend the lead to 11-1 and end the game with the 10-run mercy rule.
Hayden Johnson started on the hill and took the loss for LC as he went five innings and allowed nine runs, eight earned, on 10 hits with one K and two walks.
Drew McCloud had two of the three Lincoln County hits in the game while Gabe Bates also singled and drew a walk.
After the loss to Midland Lincoln County was back in action the following night in an elimination game with No. 2 seed Huntington.
The Highlanders jumped ahead early with two runs in the first inning and then blew things wide open with eight runs in the third to take a 10-0 lead.
The Panthers scored their two runs in the top of the fourth inning as Drew McCloud singled to start the inning and was brought in on a RBI double from Aidan McCloud.
Next up was Kolotoni Taylor and he traded places with McCloud on the base paths as he roped a RBI double of his own to make it 10-2.
The Highlanders then put the game away with four runs in the bottom of the 4th to extend the lead to 14-2.
Gabe Bates started and took the loss for LC as he gave up seven runs, six earned, on eight hits with one K and two walks. Austin Adkins pitched in relief and went 2.1 innings allowing seven runs, three earned, on five hits with one K and a pair of walks.
Lincoln County had four base hits on the with three of them came in the two run fourth. The only other Panther hit was a single in the first.
With the loss the first season of the Casey Campbell era in Hamlin came to a close with a final record of 8-18.