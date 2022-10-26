Lincoln County softball star Josie Bird is just going into her junior season for the Panthers, but she has already made her decision on where she wants to play at the collegiate level.
On Oct. 10 Bird announced on her Twitter that she was verbally committing to continue her softball career at Indiana University.
Bird has already had a decorated career in just two seasons at the high8 school level and most notably was recently recognized by the Cincinnati Reds and Hall of Fame catcher Johnny Bench for winning the 2022 Johnny Bench Award as the top softball catcher in West Virginia.
The Johnny Bench Awards recognize the top high school baseball and softball catchers in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and West Virginia, as well as the nation’s top Division I college baseball and softball catchers.
It was just one of many accolades for Bird this offseason as she was already named Gatorade Player of the Year and First-Team All-State by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
She helped the Panthers to a 25-8 record and to the state tournament. Bird hit 10 home runs, drove in 47 runs, batted .488 and reached base at a .604 clip. She also sported a .984 fielding percentage and slugged .953, with 16 doubles and three triples.
Bird played catcher this past season for head coach Tommy Barrett but also plays third base when needed. Bird also plays travel ball with Team North Carolina Shook.
She had also been on visits with the University of Kentucky, University of Virginia, Miami (Ohio), and Marshall among others.
Bird joins teammates Haleigh Adkins and makes two Division 1 softball commits currently playing for the Lady Panthers as Adkins, the shortstop for LCHS, is committed to Miami (Ohio).
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.