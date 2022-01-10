HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Panthers were all set to play their first sectional game of the hardwood season on Friday night at home against Scott, but Mother Nature had different plans.
The first snowstorm of 2022 brought up to eight inches of snow in parts of Lincoln County which forced head coach Rodney Plumley to reschedule the first of two matchups against the Skyhawks.
Friday nights game will now be played inside the Panther Pavilion on Presidents’ Day Monday, Feb. 21. Lincoln County will still play their regularly scheduled game at Scott on Jan. 29.
Through six games to start the regular season coach Plumley’s club is even at .500 as they boast a 3-3 record. Their three wins came against aforementioned Braxton County as will as victories over Calhoun County and Buffalo in the season opening game on Dec. 17.
The Panthers had a late start to the regular season after their first two scheduled games against Mingo Central and Ripley were called off after a varsity player tested positive for COVID-19, sending the team into quarantine.
So far this season Lincoln County has been lead by sophomore Cam Blevins as the guard has stepped into a role as the teams go-to scorer in the first six games.
In those six games Blevins is averaging a team best 16.5 points per game and has drilled a team best 14 three-pointers in the early going.
Joining Blevins with a double-figure scoring average is senior wing Jackson Sanders. Sanders is averaging 10.8 points per game and also fills up the stat sheet in other categories as he averages 5.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 2.7 steals per game, all of which lead the team.
Other Panthers who have contributed in the early part of the season are junior Sawyer Tomblin (6.8 ppg), sophomore center Brady Slone (6.5 ppg), sophomore Austin Adkins (5.5 ppg), junior Willis Graham (3.3 ppg), and senior Colin Miller (3.2 ppg).
Lincoln County will now have a 12 day span between games as the last time they took the court for a game was on Dec. 30, 2021 in a 58-52 win over Braxton County in OT.
LCHS scheduled to return to the court on Jan. 11 when they host Sissonville in the second of two matchups with the Indians on the season. Sissonville won the first contest 51-38 on Dec. 21.
The Panthers will end the week with a road game at Pt. Pleasant on Friday night. The Black Knights won the first meeting 43-40 on Dec. 23.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Mingo County.