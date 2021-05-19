HAMLIN — Lincoln County junior point guard Avery Lucas received recognition for her play on the hardwood during the 2021 hoops season this past week.
The Lady Panther floor general was named to the Honorable Mention list on the Girls Class AAA All-State team which was released on Thursday, May 13 by the West Virginia Sportswriters Association this past week. Lucas helped guide LCHS to an 11-5 record this past season and posted averages of 10.4 points, 6 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 2.6 steals per game.
Here is the entire Class AAA All-State Girls Basketball Team as selected by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association:
First Team
Marley Washenitz, Fairmont Senior; Jr. (Co-captain)
Baylee Goines, Nitro; Sr. (Co-captain)
Peyton Ilderton, Logan; Jr.
Meredith Maier, Fairmont Senior; Jr.
Amya Damon, Huntington St. Joe; Jr.
Hannah Perdue, PikeView; Jr.
Olivia Toland, North Marion; Soph.
Karlie Denham, North Marion; Sr.
Second Team
Marisa Horan, Wheeling Central , Sr.
Taylor Maddox, Nitro; Soph.
Victoria Sturm, RCB, Sr. (Captain).
Alana Eves, Wayne, Sr.
Emily Dickerson, Midland Trail; Sr.
Meghan Taylor, Winfield, Soph.
Kaitlyn Carson, North Marion; Jr.
Reece Enochs, Oak Glen, Sr.
Honorable Mention: Isabella Aperfine, Weir; Hannah Ault, Hampshire; Anna Belan, Elkins; Laynie Beresford, Fairmont Senior; Brooklyn Bowen, Nitro; Anyah Brown, PikeView; Emma Cayton, Lewis County; Kaili Crowl, Keyser; Emily Dennison, Philip Barbour; Sydney Farmer, Sissonville; Hannah Ferris, Lincoln; Emma Elliott, Liberty Harrison; Gracie Fields, Hampshire; Alexis Greenlief, Oak Glen; McKennan Hall, Ripley; Alyssa Hill, Philip Barbour; Olivia Krinov, Lewis County; Avery Lucas, Lincoln County; Leah Maley, Weir; Alexis O’Dell, Nicholas County; Julia Preseruati, St. Joseph; Taylor Ray, Herbert Hoover; Kierra Richmond, Shady Spring; Alyssa Satterfield, Grafton; Alexa Shoemaker, Keyser; Braylyn Sparks, Philip Barbour; Emily Starn, Fairmont Senior; Emily Suddreth, Independence; Jill Tothe, Logan; Tristen White, Wheeling Central