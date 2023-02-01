Lincoln County wrestlers fare well at home meet By JARRID McCORMICK jmccormick@hdmediallc.com JARRID EMP-MCCORMICK Feb 1, 2023 Feb 1, 2023 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. 1 of 3 Buy Now The Lincoln County wrestling team had its lone home meet of the 2022-23 season on Monday, Jan. 23. Amy Adkins | Lincoln Journal Buy Now The Lincoln County wrestling team had its lone home meet of the 2022-23 season on Monday, Jan. 23. Amy Adkins | Lincoln Journal Buy Now The Lincoln County wrestling team had its lone home meet of the 2022-23 season on Monday, Jan. 23. Amy Adkins | Lincoln Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HAMLIN — The Lincoln County wrestling team hosted its lone home meet of the 2022-23 season on Monday, Jan. 23 against Spring Valley inside the Panther Pavilion.Sophomore Josiah Stratton led the way in wins for the Panthers as he went 4-1 on the day, the lone loss being 3-2. The loss was just Stratton’s third of the season as he now has a 28-3 record. Matthew Null, Nick Shelton, Ethan McNeely, Brady Little, Matthew Adkins and Lucas Johaim also recorded wins for Lincoln County.The next tournament for LCHS will be on Saturday, Feb. 4 at Proctorville, Ohio. HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JARRID EMP-MCCORMICK Follow JARRID EMP-MCCORMICK Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News Bill would empower WV school systems to combat food insecurity, mandate local data collection WV Senate passes bill to change vehicle inspections to every two years CHURCH LISTINGS The Cincinnati Reds Caravan stops in Barboursville Justice signs DNR power expansion bills into law that Senate had passed before releasing bill text WV Senate committee sets aside coal industry reservations to advance bill that would designate natural gas power sites LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS Lincoln Co. Clerk seeks new employee Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.