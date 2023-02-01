Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HAMLIN — The Lincoln County wrestling team hosted its lone home meet of the 2022-23 season on Monday, Jan. 23 against Spring Valley inside the Panther Pavilion.

Sophomore Josiah Stratton led the way in wins for the Panthers as he went 4-1 on the day, the lone loss being 3-2. The loss was just Stratton’s third of the season as he now has a 28-3 record.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

