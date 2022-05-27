SOUTH CHARLESTON — Lincoln County was able to overcome one early deficit in the Class AAA state softball tournament on Wednesday.
Jefferson made sure the Panthers would not make it a 2-for-2 effort with a trip to the championship on the line.
The Cougars jumped out to an early lead, capitalized on five Lincoln County errors and never let the Panthers get any offensive momentum en route to an 8-0 win in the winners bracket of the Class AAA tournament at Craft Field at Little Creek Park.
“That’s the first time that we’ve been shut out all year long, so hopefully we’ll regain some composure about us tomorrow and show up with a different mentality,” Lincoln County coach Tommy Barrett said. “It’s a little bit longer road coming out of the losers bracket. It’s been a grind all season long, so we wouldn’t have it any other way.”
With the loss, Lincoln County (24-5) faces John Marshall in the elimination game at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday. The winner will meet Jefferson at 2 p.m. in the championship and must beat the Cougars twice to win the state title.
The Panthers advanced to the winners bracket with a comeback win over St. Albans in the first game Wednesday and the nightcap started in similar fashion with Jefferson jumping out quickly.
The middle of Jefferson’s order consistently found holes against Lincoln County’s pitching to produce a 5-0 lead after three innings.
Jefferson’s Taylor Presley was the most productive Cougar on Wednesday night, finishing 3 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs in each of the early scoring surges that produced the advantage.
While the Cougars got the offense going, Lincoln County never found the big hit it needed to break through against Jefferson.
Many of the big breaks this season have come off the bat of Josie Bird, but Jefferson strategized to take the bat out of Bird’s hands, walking her three times intentionally.
Each of the first two times that happened, the Panthers left the bases loaded, which swung momentum.
“Two of the first three innings, we left the bases loaded and didn’t come through,” Barrett said. “They don’t pitch to our No. 3 batter, so it made it difficult. We didn’t produce below it.”
Lincoln County’s best chance to claw back came in the fifth inning when an error, an intentional walk to Bird and a passed ball produced runners on second and third with no outs for the Panthers.
Jefferson’s Rebecca Munslow followed with three consecutive strikeouts to end the frame and any chance of a comeback.
Lincoln County was unable to muster the same comeback energy against Jefferson that produced a 4-3 win in eight innings over St. Albans in the Panthers’ first game of the day.
St. Albans jumped out to a 3-0 lead, but an RBI double by Becca Pennington cut the deficit to two before Bird gunned down a runner at third to end the fifth after a runner reached on a third strike in which the throw went into the outfield.
The play seemed to give Lincoln County momentum and, following a St. Albans error in the next frame, Bird smashed a two-run shot to tie the game.
That shot forced St. Albans to walk Bird after a Haleigh Adkins double in the eighth inning, which led to an RBI single from Ryleigh Shull to plate the go-ahead run.
St. Albans had a chance to tie the game in the bottom of the frame, getting a runner to third with no outs, but a missed opportunity on a deep sacrifice fly proved costly when a fielder’s choice to shortstop ended with Adkins punching out the game-tying run at home plate. Meghan Stump then struck out the next batter to send Lincoln County ahead in the winner’s bracket.
Winner’s bracket game
LINCOLN COUNTY 000 000 — 0 5 5
JEFFERSON 203 111 — 8 14 1
Shull, Stump (3) and Bird. Harris, Munslow (5) and Mason. Hitting: (LC) Adkins 2-4; Clay 2-3. (Jeff) Presley 3-4, HR, 2 RBI; Franco 3-4, 2 RBI; Dalton 3-4; Harris 2-4.
Game 1
LINCOLN COUNTY 000 102 01 — 4 5 2
ST. ALBANS 030 000 00 — 3 5 1
Shull, Stump (2) and Bird. Stephenson and Lacy. Hitting: (LC) Bird HR, 2 RBI; Adkins 2-4; Pennington 2B, RBI; Shull RBI. (SA) Harper 1-2, RBI; Coffman 2-3; Young RBI; Conrad RBI.