SISSONVILLE — The Lincoln County Panthers had to go to an extra period to earn their first win of the season on Tuesday night at Sissonville as coach Rodney Plumley’s club topped the Indians 60-57.

The Panthers got a career night from guard Austin Adkins as the junior had the hot hand drilling five three-pointers and scoring a team high 17 points and grabbing seven rebounds.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

