HAMLIN — Lincoln County swept a twin-bill over Class AA No. 2 Logan and Ripley on Saturday at home as they defeated both teams by a final score of 7-2.
Th Lady Panthers squared off with Logan in game one and Ryleigh Shull picked up the complete game win in the circle as she allowed two runs, one earned, on just five hits with six strikeouts and two walks.
Power-hitter Josie Bird did the heavy lifting at the plate as she went 2-3 with a solo homer and three runs batted in. Haleigh Adkins also went 2-3 with a pair of doubles and two runs scored while Maci Lunsford continued her recent tear with a pair of singles and two runs batted in.
Allyson Ramey singled and scored twice while Kenzie Shaffer also added a single and Megan Stump recorded an RBI on a sacrifice fly.
LHS: 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 - 2 5 0
LCHS: 1 0 4 2 0 0 x - 7 8 3
LINCOLN COUNTY 7 RIPLEY 2
The Lady Panthers relied on the arm of Megan Stump in game two as the senior picked up a complete game win and allowed only two runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts and one walk.
Lincoln County had 12 base hits in the game as five different players ended up with two hits. Haleigh Adkins and Ryleigh Shull each went 2-3 with a double and both knocked in a team high two RBIs.
Allyson Ramey, Kenzie Shaffer, and Becca Pennington each had two singles and all scored a run with Shaffer and Pennington recording RBIs.
Maci Lunsford singled home a run and Gracie Clay singled and scored to round out the offense for LCHS.
With the pair of wins coach Tommy Barrett's squad improved their season record to 10-2.
Score by Innings
RHS: 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 - 2 7 2
LCHS: 0 1 0 3 1 2 x - 7 12 0
