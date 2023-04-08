Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Allyson Ramey looks to lay down a bunt in an early season game for Lincoln County. 

 Jarrid McCormick | HD Media

HAMLIN — Lincoln County swept a twin-bill over Class AA No. 2 Logan and Ripley on Saturday at home as they defeated both teams by a final score of 7-2.

Th Lady Panthers squared off with Logan in game one and Ryleigh Shull picked up the complete game win in the circle as she allowed two runs, one earned, on just five hits with six strikeouts and two walks. 

