HAMLIN, W.Va. — Twist a faucet handle at the Lincoln County High School softball complex and runs might pour out.
That’s how the Panthers worked Thursday in a 10-2 victory over Huntington High.
Lincoln County led 3-2 before turning on the offense with three runs in the fifth inning and four in the sixth for the mercy rule-shortened victory.
The Panthers (7-2) walked off after Ryleigh Shull’s grand slam. Shull finished 2 for 4 with five runs batted in.
“They did a good job throwing three different pitchers and mixed it up,” Lincoln County coach Tommy Barrett said of Huntington. “They kept us off-balance a while. We made some adjustments as the game went on and picked up a couple of runs. The slow start is hard to get adjusted game in, game out.”
The Highlanders (4-8) took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Jada Kent doubled and two outs later Hannah Adkins singled her in.
Lincoln County took a lead it never relinquished in the bottom of the inning. Maci Lunsford hit a home run to left-center to tie it. One out later, Meghan Stump walked and Kenzie Shaffer doubled to right-center to plate her.
“It was pretty low, actually,” Lunsford said of the pitch she hit out. “It was on the lower half of the plate. I actually didn’t think it had enough on it for me to hit it over. I was thinking double. I really needed that. It’s been since the first game since I had one.”
The Panthers made it 3-1 in the third when Haleigh Adkins singled, moved up on a pair of wild pitches and scored on a groundout by Allison Ramey.
Huntington High made it interesting in the fifth when Lexi Black singled home Jayla Bias-Smith to make it 3-2.
Bias-Smith was the starting pitcher and was pulled after four innings. The Panthers made relievers Izzy Johnston and Mikayla Baker pay.
Johnston walked the first three batters she faced, then gave up a run-scoring double to Shull. Josie Bird scored on a throwing error before Lunsford, who finished 2 for 3, singled to drive in Shull to make it 6-2.
In the sixth, Johnston walked Adkins and Huntington brought on Baker, who issued free passes to Ramey and Bird. Shull then homered to center to end it.
Barrett said he’s pleased with the Panthers, which faced a rugged schedule this week. Lincoln County lost 5-1 to undefeated Ohio Division III state champion Wheelersburg, then beat Hurricane 12-3.
“Wheelersburg is a great, great, great, great team,” Barrett said. “We put Hurricane out pretty quick.”
Adkins was 2 for 2 for Huntington High. Bias-Smith went 2 for 3.
The Panthers entertain Cabell Midland at 5:30 p.m. Friday. The Highlanders also are home at 5:30 p.m., taking on Capital.
HUNTINGTON HIGH 010 01 0 — 2 6 2
LINCOLN COUNTY 021 034 — 10 7 0
Bias-Smith, Johnston (5), Baker (6) and Langdon; Stump and Bird.
Hitting: (HH) Bias-Smith 2-3, Adkins 2-2, Kent 2B; (LC) Bird 2B, Shull 2-4 2B HR 5 RBI, Lunsford 2-3 HR 2 RBI, Shaffer 2B.