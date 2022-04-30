HAMLIN — Scare me once, shame on you.
After a closer-than-expected 10-8 come-from-behind victory over Ashland on Wednesday, Lincoln County (18-3) made sure it wouldn’t suffer a scare again on Thursday, pounding St. Albans 11-0 in high school softball.
Ryleigh Shull smashed two home runs and a single to drive in six runs. She also was the winning pitcher, allowing two hits, striking out two and walking one. Shull induced ground balls on 10 of the Red Dragons’ 15 outs.
“My curve in on right-handed batters and away against left-handers,” Shull said of what worked well for her. “My change-up worked well, too.”
Nothing worked against Shull, who followed Josie Bird’s RBI triple down the right field line with a homer to right-center as the Panthers scored four runs in the first inning. Shull singled home Bird in the third to make it 4-0, then hit a three-run homer to right in a six-run fourth.
Maci Lunsford whacked a two-run home run in the fourth to make it 11-0.
“I’d been in a slump,” Shull said. “Getting it started early really helped. Josie kept getting on base and I thought, ‘bring her in.’”
Lincoln County coach Tommy Barrett said after St. Albans’ Jaden Conrad led off the game with a single to left, Shull settled down and pitched well.
“I told her she gave up a hit and that blew the no-hitter,” Barrett said. “Just relax and go out and pitch.”
Barrett and Shull said the blowout victory was a strong rebound from the close call with Ashland.
“We didn’t play well,” Barrett said of the game with the Kittens. “We didn’t hit well. That gave us some good motivation to play well tonight.”
Shull finished 3 for 3, as did Bird, who smacked a triple and two doubles.
Lincoln County is set to entertain Greenbrier East at noon Saturday. The Red Dragons visit Hurricane at 7 p.m. Friday.
ST. ALBANS 000 00 — 0 2 1
LINCOLN COUNTY 401 6x — 11 9 0
Shull and Bird; Bentley, Stephenson (4) and Lacy.
Hitting: (LC) Bird 3-3 2 3B 2B, Shull 3-3 2 HR 6 RBIs, Lunsford HR 2 RBIs.
LINCOLN COUNTY 10, ASHLAND 8 (8 innings): Lincoln County outdueled the host Kittens in a wild battle at Ashland.
The Panthers used an error and a three-run double to center field from Maci Lunsford to go ahead 10-6 before Ashland rallied back within two following run-scoring singles from Riley Harmon and Addi Laine. Meghan Stump got a line-out to shortstop with the tying runs on base to end the game.
Lincoln County led 3-0 before Ashland’s Alauna Troxler hit a three-run home run to tie the game in the fifth inning.
Ashland took a 5-3 lead in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI triple by Brookelyn Duckwyler and a squeeze bunt by Grace Delaney, but Lincoln County answered with three runs on three consecutive singles in the top of the seventh before Jada Erwin knotted it at 6 with an RBI single to send it to extra innings.
Stump earned the win and knocked in two runs for the Panthers, who pounded out 13 hits.