WEST HAMLIN, W.Va. — The remnants of a thunderstorm forced Lincoln County to wait 24 hours for the chance to host a Class AAA, Region IV sectional softball game.
Once they finally got on the field Wednesday, the Panthers didn’t wait long to expel the built-up excitement in front of their home crowd.
In the first inning, Lincoln County sent 12 batters to the plate and scored seven runs to give pitcher Meghan Stump plenty of cushion in an 11-0 win over Huntington in the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 1 tournament.
“We didn’t get the opportunity to get out there last night because the delays kept us off,” Lincoln County coach Tommy Barrett said. “They were very energetic and wanting to get rolling with the big crowd — lots of intensity and the crowd had everybody here — and it got dragged out a bit. We got them motivated prior to and talked to them about showing up with the same intensity tonight. We scored seven runs in the first and we executed.”
With the win, Lincoln County (19-3) will face Spring Valley at 8 p.m. Thursday in a winner’s bracket game with the victor advancing to the sectional championship. Huntington (3-10) now moves into an elimination game against Cabell Midland at 6 p.m. Thursday at Lincoln County.
The Panthers’ powerful lineup showcased itself early with the first five runs of the game scoring before Huntington was able to record an out. Haleigh Adkins set the tone by leading off with a double off the wall that just missed clearing the fence.
Later, Josie Bird got the first of five run-scoring hits in the first inning, which was highlighted by a two-run single from Maci Lunsford. In all, Lincoln County had 14 hits in the contest as the entire lineup got into the act.
That support was plenty for Stump, who controlled things in the circle throughout. Stump scattered just four hits while striking out five and fielding her position well.
In the second inning, Stump countered a leadoff single from Huntington’s Maleia Johnson when she flew in to snag a popped-up bunt attempt before starting a 1-6-3 double play on a comebacker to the circle.
Stump ended the game by getting a glove on a liner up the middle, then recovering for a flip to first that sent Lincoln County into its matchup against the Timberwolves on Thursday.
“We turned a couple double plays and we put ourselves in that position,” Barrett said. “We got ahead in the count and we could make them hit our pitch. She pitched well, too — gave up three or four hits but it didn’t hurt us.”
Barrett said Thursday’s matchup against Spring Valley — one that will place one of the teams in the driver’s seat for the sectional championship — is going to be challenging. Lincoln County beat Spring Valley 8-3 early in the regular season, but Barrett noted the Timberwolves’ improvement, as evidenced by the win over Cabell Midland in the sectional opener.
“We’re excited to get in (Thursday) night’s game,” Barrett said. “Big battle with Spring Valley and they are coming in with a huge win over Midland. Last time we played them, Madison Pitts had 10 strikeouts. It will be interesting to see that matchup.”
HUNTINGTON 000 00 — 0 4 2
LINCOLN COUNTY 704 0x — 11 14 1
Howard and Johnson. Stump and Bird. Hitting: (H) Black 2B. (LC) Adkins 2-4, 2B, RBI; Bird 2-3, 2B, RBI; Lunsford 2-3, 2 RBI; Pennington 2-2, RBI, Shaffer 2-3, RBI; Clay 2-3.