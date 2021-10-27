Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HAMLIN — The 2021 season came to an end this past week for the Lincoln County soccer squads as both the girls’ and boys’ teams lost in the first round of sectional play.

The Lady Panthers matched up with Class AAA power Cabell Midland at home on Tuesday, Oct. 18 and the Knights picked up the win with ease by a final of 12-0.

Senior Cadence Adkins was playing in her final game for the blue-and-white and had two shots on goal during the match but they each came up empty.

Freshman Josey Huffman and Shannon Pellegrini each was credited with one shot on goal but they also couldn’t connect.

Goalie Emma Harless finished the loss with six saves while freshman Jodi Porter had one.

The loss for head coach Dallas Plumley’s team saw their season come to a close with a record of 6-6-1. Their best stretch of the season was when they won four matches in a row from Sept. 21 to Oct. 4.

The Lincoln County boys squad led by first year coach Duane Estep also suffered a shutout in their opening game on Wednesday, Oct. 19 as they fell by a final of 6-0 to the Huntington Highlanders.

They ended the 2021 season with a final record of 5-12-1.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Mingo County.

