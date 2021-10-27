Lincoln County soccer season comes to an end in sectional play By JARRID McCORMICK jmccormick@hdmediallc.com Oct 27, 2021 20 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. 1 of 2 Lincoln County freshman Shannon Pellegrini sends a ball down the field during the Panthers 12-0 loss to Cabell Midland in the Class AAA Region IV Section II Tournament on Oct. 18. Amy Adkins | For The Lincoln Journal Buy Now Lincoln County’s Jenna Gue battles for possession of the ball during the Panthers 12-0 loss to Cabell Midland in the Class AAA Region IV Section II Tournament on Oct. 18, 2021. Photo by Amy Adkins | For the Lincoln Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HAMLIN — The 2021 season came to an end this past week for the Lincoln County soccer squads as both the girls’ and boys’ teams lost in the first round of sectional play.The Lady Panthers matched up with Class AAA power Cabell Midland at home on Tuesday, Oct. 18 and the Knights picked up the win with ease by a final of 12-0.Senior Cadence Adkins was playing in her final game for the blue-and-white and had two shots on goal during the match but they each came up empty.Freshman Josey Huffman and Shannon Pellegrini each was credited with one shot on goal but they also couldn’t connect.Goalie Emma Harless finished the loss with six saves while freshman Jodi Porter had one.The loss for head coach Dallas Plumley’s team saw their season come to a close with a record of 6-6-1. Their best stretch of the season was when they won four matches in a row from Sept. 21 to Oct. 4.The Lincoln County boys squad led by first year coach Duane Estep also suffered a shutout in their opening game on Wednesday, Oct. 19 as they fell by a final of 6-0 to the Huntington Highlanders.They ended the 2021 season with a final record of 5-12-1. HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Mingo County. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest News LC's Smith, Shimp among leaders in Class AAA Panthers set to make first ever trip to Riverside on gridiron Lincoln County soccer season comes to an end in sectional play Poca rallies past Scott, remains unbeaten Free Adult Education services available in Hamlin BOE implementing recommendations from effectiveness review Pleasant View PSD board members resign Lincoln Schools continuing COVID protocols Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.