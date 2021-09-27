NEWTOWN — The Lincoln County soccer squad went on the road on Tuesday, Sept. 22 to pick up their won of the 2021 season as they knocked off Mingo Central by a final tally of 4-1 in a match at James H. “Buck” Harless Stadium.
The Panthers, who are led by first year head coach Duane Estep, got the scoring started early on in the contest as Derrick Roberts found the back of the net past MCHS goalie Justin May to give his team the 1-nil lead.
The score remained the same until near the 25 minute mark of the match when senior Cody Long drilled a ball into the back of the net to extend the LCHS lead to 2-nil.
Coach Estep’s Panthers kept their foot on the gas and picked up a key goal towards the end of the first half as Blake Albright scored a goal following a corner kick from Jackson Sanders to give the Panthers the 3-nil lead going into halftime.
Coming out of the break, Mingo Central head coach Richard Powers made some adjustments as his squad picked up the intensity in the early going and attacked the Lincoln County defense.
The Miners had a scoring chance five minutes into the second half as Peyton Sansom earned a penalty kick and delivered as he knocked the ball into the net to put MCHS on the board and trim the score to 3-1.
Lincoln County wasted no time getting that goal back as during the 55th minute Ashton Burton became the fourth different Panther to score on the day as his goal pushed their lead to 4-1.
Senior goalie Ayden McClung turned in eight saves in the contest, including several in the final 25 minutes of the match that kept Mingo Central from cutting into the lead.
The loss for the Miners saw their season record dip to 3-3. They were back in action on Tuesday at Midland Trail and will host Riverside on Thursday.
With the win the Lincoln County record improved to 1-6 on the season. The Panthers fell to 1-7 last Thursday as they fell to Poca 2-nil.
The Panthers are scheduled to play Midland Trail on Saturday and host Herbert Hoover on Monday but scores and stats were not available by press time.
LCHS is then scheduled to return home to host Midland Trail on Thursday at Lions Club Field in Hamlin.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Mingo County.