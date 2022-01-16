PT PLEASANT — The Lincoln County Panthers avenged an early season loss to Pt. Pleasant on Friday night as head coach Rodney Plumley’s club went on the road and defeated the Black Knights by a final of 66-53.
The visiting Panthers (4-4) came out hot to start off the game as they raced ahead to an 18-14 lead after the first quarter of play thanks in part to seven points each from guard Cam Blevins and center Brady Slone.
Lincoln County continued the hot pace in the second stanza and were able to add to their lead as they outscored Pt. Pleasant 23-13 in the period to take a 41-27 lead into halftime.
Senior guard Jackson Sanders caught fire from deep in the second quarter as he drilled a trio of trifectas, with the Panthers sinking five total three-pointers in the period alone.
Coach Plumley’s squad, who blew a big lead late to lose to the Black Knights in the first matchup, came out in the second half and never allowed Pt. Pleasant to play their way back into the game and they came away with the 13-point road win.
Blevins led the way in scoring for Lincoln County as he dropped a game high 20 points.
Lincoln County had four players total land in double-figures as Slone was next on the scoresheet with 15 points, Sanders tallied 14, and Sawyer Tomblin finished with 11.
The Panthers shot the ball well all game lone in particular from deep, as they finished the game with 10 made three-pointers.
Score by Quarters
LCHS: 18 23 12 13 — 66
PPHS: 14 13 13 13 — 53
Scoring
LC: Blevins 20, Slone 15, Sanders 14, Tomblin 11, Miller 4, Chojnacki 2, A. Adkins 0, Graham 0.
PP: Beckett 15, Murphy 11, Barton 6, McDaniel 6, E. Chapman 6, J. Chapman 4, Derenberger 3, Towe 2.
SISSONVILLE 49 LINCOLN COUNTY 47 (Tuesday, Jan. 11): The Panthers were also in action at home earlier in the week as they welcomed Kanawha County foe Sissonville to the Panther Pavilion for a Tuesday night clash.
The Indians secured the season sweep over Lincoln County as they held on pick up the two-point win by a final score of 49-47.
Sissonville took the lead early on as they jumped ahead 18-13 after the first quarter of play and then extended the lead to eight at 29-21 going into halftime.
Coming out of the break the Panthers began to claw away at the Indian lead as they cut it to six at 43-37 heading into the decisive fourth quarter.
Sanders was the lone player to finish in double-figures for Lincoln County as he scored a game high 19 points.
Blevins was next on the scoresheet with nine points, Sawyer Tomblin added eight, while Slone and Colin Miller each scored five. After splitting the pair of games Lincoln County keeps their record even at .500 for the season as they now have a 4-4 mark.
The Panthers are back in action for two key section games this week as they are scheduled to play at Wayne on Tuesday, Jan. 18 and then return home to host Class AAA No. 3 Logan.
The Wildcats are currently unbeaten on the season at 8-0.
Score by Quarters
SHS: 18 11 14 6 — 49
LCHS: 13 8 16 10 — 47
Scoring
S: Griffith 13, Wiseman 10, Smith 9, Conner 7, Breckenridge 6, Jackson 4.
LC: Sanders 19, Blevins 9, Tomblin 8, Miller 5, Slone 5, A. Adkins 1, Chojnacki 0,Graham 0.