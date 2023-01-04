Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

SUTTON — Lincoln County used a big second half to pull away for a double-digit road win at Braxton County on Monday, Dec. 26 as the Panthers topped the Eagles by a final score of 70-60.

The hosts jumped out to a quick lead early in the game as they outscored Lincoln County 17-13 in the first quarter to take a foul-point lead into the second.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Recommended for you