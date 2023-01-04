SUTTON — Lincoln County used a big second half to pull away for a double-digit road win at Braxton County on Monday, Dec. 26 as the Panthers topped the Eagles by a final score of 70-60.
The hosts jumped out to a quick lead early in the game as they outscored Lincoln County 17-13 in the first quarter to take a foul-point lead into the second.
The Panthers turned things up offensively in the second quarter as five different Panthers scored a bucket in the period, but they still trailed by four going into the break with Braxton taking a 34-30 lead into the locker rooms.
The second half was all Lincoln County as coach Rodney Plumley’s locker room adjustments paid off and they dominated the contest on both ends of the floor. The Panthers poured in 20 points in the third quarter and held the Eagles to only 11 points as LCHS took the 50-45 lead into the fourth quarter.
Lincoln County continued their strong offensive showing in the fourth quarter as they posted another 20-point stanza and were able to pull away from Braxton for the 10-point win.
Senior Sawyer Tomblin turned in the game high in the win as he scored 21 points and yanked down seven rebounds. Sophomore guard Cam Blevins was right behind him with 18 points and five assists while Aydin Shaffer joined them in double-figures with 13 points and led the team with six assists.
Willis Graham and Austin Adkins each added eight points to the cause with Graham grabbing six rebounds and turning in three steals and Adkins contributing four assists.
Score by Quarters
LCHS: 13 17 20 20 — 70
BCHS: 17 17 11 15 — 60
Scoring
LC: S. Tomblin 21, C. Blevins 18, A. Shaffer 13, W. Graham 8, A. Adkins 8, L. Johaim 2, W. Edwards 0, W. Shepherd 0
BC: M. Garavaglia 20, R. Hunt 12, S. Boggs 10, L. Stewart 6, Z. Shaver 5, L. Morrow 5, J. Short 2
LINCOLN COUNTY 51 SUMMERS COUNTY 41: Lincoln County earned their third straight win in the opening round of the annual Ritchie County Holiday Tournament as they defeated Summers County 51-41.
The game was tight early on as the Panthers held a slim 15-14 lead behind a six-point quarter from guard Cam Blevins. Seniors Sawyer Tomblin and Wyatt Edwards did the bulk of the scoring in the second quarter as Tomblin scored five and Edwards tossed in four and LC extended their lead to 26-22 going into halftime.
Coming out of the break Lincoln County pulled away as Tomblin got the hot hand and poured in night points in the third quarter alone to help the Panthers build their lead up to ten at 40-30 going into the fourth.
In the final eight minutes Lincoln County took care of business and did not allow Summers to cut into the lead anymore as they locked up the double-digit win and advanced to the championship game of the tournament.
Tomblin once again paced Lincoln County with 21 points, 14 in the second half, while Cam Blevins and Austin Adkins each joined him in double-figures with 11. Wyatt Edwards added six points and Dakota Wood’s two points rounded out the scoring for LCHS.
Score by Quarters
LCHS: 15 11 14 11 — 51
SCHS: 14 8 8 11 — 41
Scoring
LC: S. Tomblin 21, C. Blevins 11, A. Adkins 11, W. Edwards 6, D. Wood 2, W. Graham 0, A. Shaffer 0, L. Johaim 0
SC: M. Judy 20, S. White 5, R. Oleveros 5, B. Isaac 4, C. Testerman 3, D. Dodson 2, P. Miller 2
RITCHIE COUNTY 37 LINCOLN COUNTY 32: Lincoln County fell just short of winning the championship of the Ritchie County Holiday Tournament as the host Rebels took home the title with a 37-32 win in the championship game on Saturday.
The Panthers never could get going on the offensive end in this contest as they scored single digits in the first three quarters of the game, including a three-point showing in the first quarter.
Lincoln County had only managed to score 19 points total going into the fourth quarter as they trailed 27-19 after three, but they came alive from deep in the fourth quarter and sank a trio of three-pointers to make the game close.
LC scored 13 in the fourth quarter, but Ritchie County was able to do just enough to hold off the comeback and come away with the five-point win.
Aydin Shaffer paced the Panthers with nine points, Willis Graham was next with eight, Cam Blevins tossed in seven, Sawyer Tomblin scored five, and Austin Adkins added three points to round out the scoring.
Lincoln County’s record now sits at 3-4 on the season and they were scheduled to return home for their first game of the season on Tuesday, Jan. 3 inside the friendly confines of the Panther Pavilion against Point Pleasant.
Coach Rodney Plumley’s squad will remain home to host sectional foe and top-ten ranked Scott on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Score by Quarters
LCHS: 3 9 7 13 — 32
RCHS: 6 9 12 10 — 37
Scoring
LC: A. Shaffer 9, W. Graham 8, C. Blevins 7, S. Tomblin 5, A. Adkins 3, W. Edwards 0, L. Johaim 0, W. Shephard 0, D. Wood 0
RC: I. Hodges 14, E. Hought 10, B. Utter 6, R. Johnson 5, Z. Hardbarger 2