BUFFALO — The Lincoln County baseball squad went on the road and picked up their third win of the season on Thursday night as they defeated Buffalo by a final of 8-4.
The Panthers scored early and often as they plated three runs in the first inning, a single run in the second, and scored three more times in the third to take a 7-1 lead after three innings.
The score remained the same until the top of the fifth when Hayden Johnson singled in a run to make the score 8-1. The Bison would score two more times in the sixth but it was all for naught as Panther pitcher Austin Adkins had a 1-2-3 seventh inning.
Adkins picked up the win on the night as he was brilliant on the mound going the complete game and only allowing the four runs on four hits while striking out nine Buffalo batters and walking three.
Johnson led the way at the plate for the Panthers with three hits and three RBIs while Nolan Shimp also had three hits, knocked in a run, and scored once.
Skylar Simpson turned in a 2-3 performance with a double, two RBIs, and two runs scored while Adkins also helped out his own cause with a double and a walk.
Drew McCloud and Aiden McCloud each had singles to round out the offense for LCHS.
Score by Inning
LCHS: 3 1 3 0 1 0 0 - 8 11 1
BHS: 2 0 0 0 0 2 0 - 4 4 3
NITRO 10 LINCOLN COUNTY 8 (Friday, April 15)
A late comeback attempt from Lincoln County fell short on Friday night as the Panthers fell at Nitro 10-8.
The Panthers jumped ahead to a 3-1 lead after the top of the third inning but Nitro surged ahead over the next three innings to take a 4 lead into the sixth inning.
Lincoln County tried to claw back and scored three in the sixth and one more in the seventh to cut the lead to two but Nitro was able to get a double-play to end the game.
Gabe Bates took the loss for LC as he went 3.2 innings on the bump and allowed seven runs (five earned) on six hits with three strikeouts and two walks. Brayden Starcher pitched 2.1 innings in relief and allowed three unearned runs on one hit with two Ks and a walk.
Aiden McCloud was the top performer at the plate for Lincoln County as he had three hits, all singles. Drew McCloud and Bates each added two hits and RBI while Hayden Johnson turned in a double and Nolan Shimp walked four times and scored three runs.
Kolton Taylor had a pinch hit RBI single and Brayden Starcher also knocked in a run with a single.
Score by Innings
LCHS: 1 0 2 1 0 3 1 - 8 11 5
NHS: 1 0 4 3 2 0 x - 10 7 3
SHERMAN 8 LINCOLN COUNTY 6 (Tuesday, April 12)
Class A Sherman jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead on Tuesday at Lincoln County and withstood a late Panther rally to come away with a 8-6 win.
The Tide plated four runs in the first inning with the big blow being a three-run big fly off the bat of all-stater Josh Jenkins.
Sherman plated a run in the second to go ahead 5-0 and then scored another run in the fourth to give them a 6-1 advantage.
The homestanding Panther made one final push as they scored two runs in the fifth, two in the sixth, and once in the seventh but a two-spot from Sherman in the top of the sixth inning proved to be the difference in the game.
Holden Allen started the game and picked up the win for Sherman as he went four innings and allowed just two runs on two hits but walked six batters while striking out three.
Jared Butcher gave up four runs in 2.1 innings of relief for Sherman before AJ Skeens came in and struck out the final two batters of the game to pick up the save.
Hayden Johnson took the loss for LC as he pitched 5.2 innings and allowed eight runs (six earned) on 10 hits while striking out four batters and walking two.
Johnson helped his own cause at the plate as he finished 2-2 with two walks and clubbed a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning. Gabe Bates went 2-3 with a double, a RBI, and two runs scored and Skylar Tomblin laced two singles.
Jenkins had a double to go with his 3-run homer and led the way with four RBIs for Sherman while first baseman Tristan Clemens finished a perfect 3-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Leadoff hitter Cole Whitehead doubled twice and scored each time while Allen and Butcher each had two singles and drove in a run to help out the cause for the Tide.
With the win Sherman improves to 12-3 and earns the season sweep over the Class AAA Panthers as they won 12-2 back on March 18 in Seth.
Lincoln County falls to 3-11 with the loss. Head coach Casey Campbell's Panthers is set to play at Chapmanville on Monday before hosting Buffalo in a rematch on Tuesday.
Lincoln County will close out the week with two games at Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley as they are scheduled to play Summers County on Friday at 1 p.m. and Oak Hill on Saturday at noon.
Epling Field was built in 2010 and is the home of the West Virginia Miners of the Prospect Field as well as the WVU Tech Golden Bears.
Score by Innings
SHS: 4 1 0 1 0 2 0 - 8 11 2
LCHS: 0 0 1 0 2 2 1 - 6 7 2