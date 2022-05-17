RIPLEY – Prior to Tuesday night’s second game in the Class AAA Region 4 series at Ripley, Lincoln County coach Tommy Barrett spoke of his team’s recent hitting swoon.
By the end of the contest, it was safe to say the slump was busted and the program’s state-tournament drought was over.
The Panthers (23-4) bashed out 14 hits, four of which were home runs and found answers for every problem pesky Ripley presented in locking up the region and a trip to next week’s state tournament with a 16-8 victory. It will mark the first trip to the state tournament for Lincoln County since winning the Class AAA state championship in 2014.
The Panthers never trailed in the wild affair, scoring a pair of runs in the first inning and after watching a pair of five-run leads shrink to two over the course of the first four frames. The Panthers outscored the Vikings 7-1 over the final three in closing the deal. It all happened in front of a raucous crowd that included two busloads of Lincoln County students who stormed the field after the final pitch.
“It’s Lincoln County, you see a lot of things you’ve never seen before,” Barrett said. “We were overdue, overdue for sure. We’ve been contained for two or three runs or less since that first game of the sectional and it was a good outing. We started squaring the ball up and got more relaxed in the box throughout.”
Ripley (14-14) helped those relaxed at-bats, issuing 10 free passes via walk or hit batter and that trend began from the jump as Haleigh Adkins was hit by a pitch and Allison Ramey walked to lead off the game. They’d score on an RBI single from Josie Bird and an RBI infield single from Maci Lunsford.
A pair of Viking errors and another RBI single from Bird led to a four-run top of the second and the Panthers led 6-1.
But as Ripley has done since winning two games in a row over Hurricane to claim the Section 2 title, the Vikings fought back, scoring three in the bottom of the third highlighted by an RBI single from Madison Parsons to make the score 6-4. The Panthers came right back, getting back-to-back home runs from Ryleigh Shull and Becca Pennington to make the score 9-4 before the Vikings answered with three more runs of their own, capped by a mammoth two-run blast to centerfield from Ellie Hershey.
Ripley pitcher Sidney Varney hung a zero in the fifth and with momentum turning, Barrett went to his bullpen, bringing in Meghan Stump to replace Shull in the circle. Stump worked around a single from Mya Casto to match Varney and with the top of Lincoln County’s lineup looming in the sixth, that sequence loomed large.
“Huge, big inning right there,” Barrett said. “They both pitch the ball really well and she contained them in the box. She contained them really well.”
Haleigh Adkins led off the top of the sixth with a solo home run to right and after a pair of walks, a 2-6 putout and a popout to shortstop, Pennington cracked her second dinger of the game, plating Shull and making the score 12-7.
Lunsford followed with a single, Stump was hit by a pitch and Kenzie Shaffer slapped a two-out hit down the right-field line to give the Panthers a 13-7 lead. Ripley got one back in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI single for Cassidy Cummings but the first four Lincoln County hitters in the seventh reached, culminating from an RBI walk for Shull. The Panthers would post a three-spot in the final frame and Stump closed the door in the bottom.
“They keep coming, I don’t know how we kept them down [in a 6-3 Lincoln County win on Monday],” Ripley coach Ken Swisher said. “We’ve had trouble with our pitching every other game. Last night we were hitting our spots and making them hit the pitch we wanted them to, tonight we served it up too many times. They’re a really good team and they’re going to give people problems.”
Adkins finished 4 for 4 and reached base five times to lead Lincoln County. Allison Ramey walked and scored three times from the two hole with Bird (2 for 5), Pennington (2 for 5) and Lunsford (3 for 5, 3 RBI) each registering multiple hits as well. Mya Casto went 3 for 4 to lead the Vikings. Cummings went 2 for 3 with Kaitlyn Swisher finishing 2 for 4.