OAK HILL — The Lincoln County Panthers pulled off a comeback of the ages on Friday night at Oak Hill as they scored 22 unanswered points in the final 15 minutes of the game to pull of a 44-41 victory at John P. Duda Stadium.
“Credit our coaching staff for never wavering, those guys over there they just don’t panic,” second year head coach Bradley Likens said about the win. “And then credit our kids for being coachable kids and being able to adjust on the fly. These kids fought their way back into that game there down the stretch. They just don’t know how to quit.”
After the game was 27-22 Oak Hill at the half, the Panthers allowed two touchdowns early in second half action as the Red Devils took their largest lead of the contest at 41-22 with 5:40 left to play in the third quarter.
Down by 19 points with only a quarter and a half left to play Lincoln County began their comeback as senior QB Gabe Bates found Isaiah Koontz on a 22 yard touchdown pass to cut the Oak Hill lead to 41-28 with 3:31 left in the third.
After a quick stop by the Panther defense, sensational senior Isaiah Smith showed off his big play ability on the ensuing LCHS drive as he took a hand off and raced 82 yards to the end zone for the touchdown.
Bates then powered across the two-point try on the ground and the Red Devil lead was trimmed to one score at 41-36 with 29 seconds left in the third quarter.
The Lincoln County defense, which held Oak Hill scoreless for the final 17 minutes of the game, made another stand on the next Red Devil possession which sent the ball right back over to their offense.
Coach Likens club then mounted a game winning drive as they carved their way down the field and then punched the ball into the end zone when Bates scampered in from 10 yards away. Luke Adkins followed with the two-point conversion as the Panthers took the 44-41 lead which would turn out to the the final score.
The two teams traded blows throughout the ballgame as they went back-and-forth in the first quarter with Oak Hill leading 20-14 heading into the second quarter.
The Panthers took the 22-20 lead when Bates ran it in from 3 yards out with 3:43 left in the first half but Leonard Farrow scored from 22 yards out for Oak Hill with 1:27 left in the half to give them the 27-22 lead going into the break.
For the game, Lincoln County gained 527 yards of total offense with 341 coming on the ground and 186 in the air.
Smith turned in another monster performance for Lincoln County in the win as he finished the ballgame with 242 yards on 20 carries and three touchdowns, including runs of 10 and 21 yards in the first quarter.
Bates added 48 yards rushing on 12 carries and two big scores while Nolan Shimp rushed three times for 35 yards.
In the passing game Bates completed 9 of 15 passing attempts for 186 yards and the one score. He completed his final six passes and eight of his final nine attempts in the game.
Koontz had the 22 yard touchdown catch while Shimp grabbed four passes for 59 yards. Smith had one catch which went for 59 yards while Adkins also caught one pass good for 34 yards.
Shimp once again led the way defensively for the Panthers as the middle linebacker was credited with 17 tackles in the win, including nine solo tackles.
Colin Miller was next on the team with nine stops while Dustin Jeffers, Cameron May, and Adkins each had seven tackles. Jeffers recorded two tackles for loss while May chipped in one.
Koontz was next with six tackles while Smith was credited with five as he played a lot on both sides of the ball in the win. Logan Sponaugle also blocked a kick to help the cause for LCHS.
The win was the third consecutive victory for LCHS as they start the regular season with a 3-1 mark for only the second time in school history.
“We’re feeling good right now. These kids are fired up and these coaches are fired up,” Likens said. “But at the same time I don’t think that any of them are satisfied. These kids are still hungry and they still come in on Monday ready to get to work. That’s what I love about these kids.”
The Panthers return home to Hamlin this Friday night as they are set to play host to 3-1 Point Pleasant in a 7:30 p.m. start at Lions Club Field.