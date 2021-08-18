HAMLIN — The Lincoln County football team finally got to strap up their shoulder pads and helmets as they played their first scrimmage game of the 2021 season on Saturday afternoon against Poca.
The Panthers and the Dots each ran 10 plays during the early portion of the contest and then transitioned into down and distance in the later portion of the scrimmage. Head coach Bradley Likens club will play one final tune up game on Friday at Wayne at 7 p.m. and then kick off the 2021 regular season on Aug. 27 at home against Princeton. Kickoff for that game will be at 7:30 p.m. on Lions Club Field.