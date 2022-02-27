HAMLIN — Lincoln County picked up a big win on senior night on Friday, Feb. 25 as the Panthers defeated Mingo Central by a final score of 58-55.
The Panthers (6-15) held the lead for the entire game as they jumped ahead to a 15-11 lead after the first quarter of play and led 29-19 at halftime.
It was much of the same in the third quarter as Lincoln County managed to push their lead to 43-30 heading into the fourth.
Mingo Central tried to fight their way back in the final stanza as they caught fire from deep drilling five three-pointers, three from Ethan Thomason, and scored 25 points but it was not enough as the Panthers held on for the three-point win.
Sophomore Cam Blevins led the way for Lincoln County with a game high 18 points while senior Jackson Sanders followed him with 15. They each connected on a trio of three-pointers.
Senior Brady Slone also reached double-figures for the Panthers with 11 points while Sawyer Tomblin chipped in six.
Thomason paced Mingo Central with 11 points while Jarius Jackson and Justin May also reached double-figures with 10 apiece. Jake Cline was next with eight points, freshman Matt Hatfield totaled seven, and Preston Smith tossed in six.
Score by Quarters
MCHS: 11 8 11 25 — 55
LCHS: 15 14 14 13 — 58
Scoring
MC: Thomason 11, Jackson 10, May 10, Cline 8, Hatfield 7, Smith 6, Porter 3.
LC: Blevins 18, Sanders 15, Slone 11, Tomblin 6, A. Adkins 3, Miller 2, Chojnacki 1.
LINCOLN COUNTY 65 BRAXTON COUNTY 53 (Tuesday, Feb. 22)
The Panthers were able to snap a 10 game skid on Tuesday night and they did so on the road defeated Braxton County 65-53.
Head coach Rodney Plumley’s club trailed 17-11 after the first quarter of play but outscored the 20-10 in the second to take a 31-27 halftime lead.
The game would be tied at 45 apiece heading into the fourth but the final eight minutes saw the Panthers pull away as they outscored 20-8 to come away with the 12 point win.
Sawyer Tomblin erupted in the deciding fourth quarter for Lincoln County 13 of his 19 points, including a trio of old-fashioned three-point plays.
Jackson Sanders led the Panthers with a game high 23 points, Brady Slone joined him in double-figures with 14, and Cam Blevins tossed in nine.
Score by Quarters
LCHS: 11 20 14 20 — 65
BCHS: 17 10 18 8 — 53
LC: Sanders 23, Tomblin 19, Slone 14, Blevins 9.
BC: Morrow 21, Liston 8, Coomes 7, Abraham 7, Farbush 6, Garavalgia 4.
SCOTT 83 LINCOLN COUMTY 58 (Monday, Feb. 21.)
The Skyhawks (13-8) came out on fire from the opening tip-off as head coach Shawn Ballard’s club sank seven three-pointers in the first period along and jumped ahead to a commanding 33-13 lead.
Scott improved their lead to 51-28 at halftime and then cruised in the second half as they played all 14 players on their roster before the final horn.
Junior standout Reece Carden led Scott with 16 points, 10 coming in the first half, while also grabbing a team high nine boards and dishing four assists.
Jayden Sharp followed him with 15 points and four assists, Jaren Gaiter was next with 13 tallies, while Braxton Dolin chipped in 11, and Isaac Setser also reached double-figures with 10.
For head coach Rodney Plumley’s Lincoln County squad, sophomore guard Cam Blevins led with 16 points while Sawyer Tomblin was right behind him with a season high 15 tallies.
Seniors Jackson Sanders and Brady Slone also nearly reached double-digits as they scored eight points apiece.
Score by Quarters
SHS: 33 18 18 14 — 83
LCHS: 16 12 16 14 — 58
Scoring
S: Carden 16, Sharps 15, Gaiter 13, Dolin 11, Setser 10, White 8, Jarrells 6, Stone 4
LC: Blevins 16, Tomblin 15, Sanders 8, Slone 8, Graham 6, A. Adkins 5.
LOGAN 73 LINCOLN COUNTY 43 (Saturday, Feb. 26)
The Panthers came out and went toe-to-toe with the No. 2 ranked Wildcats early on as coach Plumley’s squad had it going offensively in the first quarter and only trailed Logan by one at 19-18.
The Wildcats pulled away for good in the second frame however as they outscored Lincoln County 23-8 to take a 39-26 halftime lead. Logan would take a 54-35 lead into the fourth.
Jacskon Sanders and Cam Blevins led Lincoln County with 11 points apiece while Sawyer Tomblin was right behind them with 10.
Logan had a balanced attack led by Jackson Tackett’s 12 points followed by Julius Clancy, Scottie Browning, and Garrett Williamson with 11 each.
Logan improved to 20-2 with the win while Lincoln County ended their regular season with a 6-16 record.
Score by Quarters
LHS: 19 23 15 19 — 73
LCHS: 18 8 9 8 — 43
Scoring
L: Tackett 12, S. Browning 11, Williamson 11, Clancy 11, Cogar 9, Slack 7, D. Browning 4, Chance Maynard 4, Chase Maynard 2, Hatfrield 2.
LC: Sanders 11, Blevins 11, Tomblin 10, Miller 5, A. Adkins 3, Slone 2, B. Adkins 1.