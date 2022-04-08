HUNTINGTON — After one inning, Lincoln County 2, Huntington 1. The Highlanders get four hits, but manage just one run.
After 5 innings, Lincoln County 20, Huntington 4. Final thanks to the mercy rule to keep the Panthers unbeaten (8-0). The Highlanders fall to 1-13.
“Showed up relaxed,” Lincoln County coach Tommy Barrett said. “You see they’re not producing runs. After the first, time to light a fire. Complacent? Got to go to work.”
Go to work the Panthers did as they scored in every inning and pounded out 19 hits to record a season-high for runs in a game. Seven runs in the fifth finished it.
“We can hit,” Barrett said. “Swing at it, hit it. Shorten up (on the bat) and adjust to the pitching we’re seeing.”
Leadoff hitter Haleigh Adkins and No. 2 batter Allison Ramey combined to drive in 11 runs. Adkins plated six and Ramey five. They each had two hits, as did Becca Pennington and winning pitcher Meghan Stump. Josie Bird collected three hits and drove in two runs and Gracie Clay had three hits.
“Adkins, Ramey. Not bad to have at the top,” Barrett said. “We were looking for a 2-hole hitter. Ramey can slap, hit away, do whatever it takes. We’re hard to contain. When you have a chance to put someone away, you’ve got to do it.”
Back on March 30, Lincoln County had its way with Lawrence County (Ky.) with a 9-1 win at home. The Bulldogs, currently on a spring trip to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, are 9-2. They also have a 10-7 win at West Virginia Class AAA state champion Cabell Midland to their credit.
They were set to visit Ripley on Tuesday but the game was postponed and the Hurricane game originally set for Wednesday was moved to Friday night.
The Lady Panthers also have a home doubleheader Saturday with games against Winfield (10 a.m.) and Morgantown (noon), weather permitting. Ryleigh Shull, who also pitches, figures to get plenty of work.
“Huge week for us,” Barrett said. “All teams want a shot at you. We know that.”
Amillia Howard, Lexi Black and Jada Kent led Huntington at the plate. Black went 2 for 2 with an RBI, Howard 2 for 3 with a double and RBI and Kent 2 for 3. Bentleigh Christus also drove in a run for the Highlanders, who visit Hurricane on Tuesday.
LINCOLN COUNTY 243 47 — 20 19 0
HUNTINGTON 102 01 — 4 7 2
Stump and Bird. Johnston, Bias-Smith (3), Johnston (4), Marcum (5) and Marcum, Black (5).
Hitting: (LC) Adkins 2-5, 2B, 6 RBI; Ramey 2-5, 5 RBI; Bird 3-5, 2B, 2 RBI; Shull RBI, Pennington 2-4, 2B; Lunsford 2 2B, RBI; Stump 2-4, 2 RBI; Clay 3-4, RBI; Shaffer 2-3. (H) Howard 2-3, 2B, RBI; Black 2-2, RBI; Kent 2-3, Christus RBI.