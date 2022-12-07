NEWTOWN — Lincoln County and head coach Rodney Plumley will officially open up the 2022-2023 regular season on Friday night with a road game at Mingo Central.
The Panthers are looking to rebound this season after a six-win campaign a year ago which halted seven straight winning seasons for the hoops program at Lincoln County.
LCHS and Mingo Central have played two times a season for the past few years including twice last year with each time winning on their own home floor.
The Miners won 62-48 in the opener at Miner Mountain while the Panthers earned a hard-fought 58-55 in the second meeting in Hamlin.
Mingo Central lost three key seniors and their top three scorers from their squad a season ago in Jarius Jackson, Justin May, and Preston Smith. Head coach Stan Elkins’ Miners will have a new look this season as they rely on returning players Jake Cline, Matt Hatfield and Ethan Thomason as well as newcomers Malaki Sheppard and Chris Ross.
Lincoln County also lost some talent in particular senior Jackson Sanders from last year’s team, but they have their leading scorer back from last season in junior guard Cam Blevins. Blevins averaged 15 points per game last year in his first season as a starter.
Also back as a starter is senior Sawyer Tomblin who averaged 8 points and five rebounds last season and is going to be asked to take on more of a scoring role this season.
Senior Willis Graham is also going to see minutes this season as will junior Austin Adkins, Aydin Shaffer, and Will Sheppard while sophomores Drew Banks, Wyatt Edwards, and Dakota Wood could also earn some run. Senior Blake Adkins and sophomore Lucas Johaim round out the varsity roster this season for LCHS.
The Panthers will remain on the road the following week as they are set to play at Ripley on Dec. 13 and at Buffalo on Dec. 16. In fact, Lincoln County will not play at home in front of the fans at the Panther Pavilion until Jan. 3, 2023 against Point Pleasant.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.