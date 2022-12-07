Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Lincoln County guard Cam Blevins shoots a floater during a game in the 2021-2022 season for the Panthers.

 Photos by Amy Adkins | For The Lincoln Journal

NEWTOWN — Lincoln County and head coach Rodney Plumley will officially open up the 2022-2023 regular season on Friday night with a road game at Mingo Central.

The Panthers are looking to rebound this season after a six-win campaign a year ago which halted seven straight winning seasons for the hoops program at Lincoln County.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

