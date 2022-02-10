INSTITUTE, W.Va. -- Lewis County outscored the Panthers 18-10 in the fourth quarter of a physical 51-47 victory Tuesday in the Par Mar Shootout at the Big House at West Virginia State University.
"We were flat and making no shots," Panthers coach Rodney Plumley said. "We couldn't get anything going."
Lincoln County (4-8) led 27-22 at halftime, but made merely 8 of 30 shots in the second half, frequently missing near the basket.
"Our shooting started bad and it stayed bad," Plumley said. "Our shooters were missing, then our non-shooters started shooting and they missed, too. It was frustrating. It piles up on you mentally and physically."
Lincoln County led 41-38 after a Cam Blevins jumper with 5:29 to play. Tanner Griffith tied it with a basket at 3:47, then Bryant Zielinski made a free throw with 3:10 left to give Lewis County a lead it never relinquished.
Zielinski's foul shot with 1:04 boosted the lead to 47-41, but Gabe Chojnacki and Blevins sandwiched 3-pointers around a pair of Zielinski free throws to pull the Panthers within 49-47 with 17 seconds left. Ben Putnam, though, scored with 8 seconds left to set the score.
Putnam led the Minutemen with 15 points. Owen Hunt scored 13 points and snagged 10 rebounds. Blevins paced the Panthers with 16 points. Sawyer Tomblin snatched 11 rebounds.