HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Panthers hoped to go into the Christmas holiday with some positive momentum as they welcomed Pt. Pleasant to the Panther Pavilion for a Thursday night clash but the Black Knights had different ideas as they stormed back late to come away with the 43-40 win.
The game was back-and-forth early on with Pt. Pleasant held the lead after the first quarter of play by a score of 17-12.
The homestanding Panthers (1-2) tightened up the defense over the next two quarters however as they held the Big Blacks to only four points in the second quarter and then seven points in the third quarter as they took a 38-28 lead into the fourth quarter.
Head coach Rodney Plumley's club was able to build the 10 point lead thanks in part to a 17 point third quarter that saw Sawyer Tomblin score seven of his 10 points in the contest.
The visitors were able to claw their way back into the game however as Lincoln County went ice cold from the floor in the fourth quarter of play and was only able to point two points on the scoreboard in the quarter.
Point Pleasant too advantage as they were able to produce just enough offense in the final eight minutes of play on their end of the court and come away with the three point win.
Tomblin and senior Jackson Sanders led the scoring for Lincoln County on the night as they each finished with 10 points while sophomore guard Cam Blevins had eight.
Colin Miller added four points to the cause while Brady Slone and Austin Adkins each tallied three and Willis Graham chipped in two.
Eric Chapman led Pt. Pleasant with 13 points in the win while Preston Murphy joined him in double-figures with 11.
The win for Pt. Pleasant improved them to 2-4 on the season while the loss for Lincoln County saw their record fall to 1-2.
The Panthers will have a busy week coming out of their short Christmas break as they are set to play two games in the Ritchie County tournament on Dec. 27 and Dec. 28 and and will then return home to play Braxton County on Thursday in a 7:30 p.m. tip.
Score by Quarters
PPHS (2-4): 17 4 7 15 - 43
LCHS (1-2): 12 9 17 2 - 40
Scoring
PP: E. Chapman 13, Murphy 11, Beckett 7, J. Chapman 5, McDonald 3, Dereberger 2, Lambert 2.
LC: Sanders 10, Tomblin 10, Blevins 8, Miller 4, Slone 3, Adkins 3, Graham 2, Chojnaki 0.
